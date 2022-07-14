City hosting free bike safety course

Sachse’s first responders will cover important safety tips while riding a bike in an upcoming event.

An outdoor bicycle safety course will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, in the parking lot of the Sachse Public Library and is being organized by Sgt. Matt Moloney with the Sachse Police Department.

Moloney, a department patrol sergeant, and certified bicycle officer, said he will be an instructor for the course.

Eligible participants are children in kindergarten through the eighth grade. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and should bring their helmet, a key component of bicycle safety.

The course will give participants an overview of the rules of the road, how to conduct a safety check of a bicycle and basic safety tips while riding, said Moloney.

According to the National Safety Council, some safety rules to bear in mind when riding a bicycle include: properly inflating the tires, making sure the handlebars and all parts of the bike are securely fastened and equipping a bike with reflectors or lights. Having reflectors or headlights on a bike can make cyclists easier to see from a motor vehicle.

Staying hydrated and wearing a helmet are important, said Moloney, adding that being aware of surrounding cars and bikes as well as wearing bright clothing can help keep riders safe.

Moloney said the course will help cyclists understand more about cycling safely in neighborhoods and the roads of because the course will cover safely sharing the road with cars.

“It’s important for the younger children because a bicycle is treated as a vehicle by law,” Moloney said. “This helps them avoid being involved in an avoidable collision with a car.”

