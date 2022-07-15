Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Don’t stand alone

by | Jul 15, 2022 | Opinion

As Americans we love “do it yourself”. DIY has become a national phenomenon. There are whole TV networks dedicated to DIY. Nothing wrong with that of course. It’s fun to figure things out on your own and complete a project then sit back and admire your work. 

However, when it comes to relationships, DIY can become a wormhole leading to emotional isolation, mental health issues, and physical problems as well. In our culture we use phrases all the time that represent our fiercely independent way of life…

Nobody’s gonna tell me what to do.

I’m a self-made man or woman. 

I march to the beat of my own drum. 

Pull yourself up by your bootstraps.

I’m an American so I’m independent and proud. 

I’m a Texan so I’m doing it my way. 

My business is my business. 

As a result, we are more isolated than ever. I’m working on a book about this topic and in my research I found that emotional and mental health has declined dramatically in recent years, primarily because of our increased isolation. Covid has only worsened the problem. Here is an excerpt from some of my research:

American Psychological Association article May 2019:

As demonstrated by a review of the effects of perceived social isolation across the life span…loneliness can wreak havoc on an individual’s physical, mental and cognitive health.

Our research really shows that the magnitude of risk presented by social isolation is very similar in magnitude to that of obesity, smoking, lack of access to care and physical inactivity.

Too many of us continue to choose isolation over connection because frankly it’s easier – in the short run. It’s easier to stay to myself because then I don’t have to deal with people’s opinions or their problems. I don’t have to face my anxiety or insecurities. I can keep all my problems to myself. 

Unfortunately, this mindset over time, only exacerbates the internal issues. Anxiety is real. Depression is real. Insecurity is real. To be clear, those issues can’t always be repaired by connecting with others. Sometimes we need to see a therapist or medical professional to help us work our way through our struggle. I spent time seeing a counselor last year and it was exceedingly helpful. At the same time, no matter our level of struggle, isolation only makes it worse, not better. 

The writer of Hebrews said it this way, “Let us think of ways to motivate one another to acts of love and good works. And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do…”

He’s saying we need each other. We’re not meant to do life alone. My wife and I were recently driving up the Oregon coast. It’s a beautiful place. Cliffs drop down to black sand and rocks, the size of buildings, pushing out of the water. On the cliffs are giant trees standing in rocky soil. As I looked at this amazing scene I couldn’t help wondering how those trees withstood the wind, rain, salt, and coastal storms that hit them on a regular basis. Then I looked down and noticed the roots, many of which were on the surface because the soil was shallow and rocky. Those roots were completely intertwined with one another. I realized the trees stand tall and strong because they don’t stand alone. 

By Keith Spurgin

0 Comments

Related News

Pet Milk memories

Pet Milk memories

Jul 8, 2022 |

Pet Milk was a kitchen staple in most Southern homes in mid-20th Century America. It had as many uses as a coffee can full of bacon drippings. Thankfully, the two weren’t used interchangeably. Opening our Frigidaire, you’d see that the top shelf of our refrigerator...

read more
Perseverance through pain

Perseverance through pain

Jun 24, 2022 |

When you reflect on the happenings on the cross, some 2,000 years ago, it’s hard to believe that there was any joy there. Where was the joy in watching a man, Jesus, who had been sleeping, deprived, tortured, beaten, mocked, framed by religious officials, forsaken by...

read more
Circumstances don’t change my attitude

Circumstances don’t change my attitude

Jun 17, 2022 |

Cancer. Not what I was expecting to hear from the doctor. But surprisingly comforting at some level. It sure explained the extreme sickness I was experiencing. It explained twenty pounds of weight loss in three weeks. It explained months of pain that had been...

read more
Loving the unloveable

Loving the unloveable

Jun 11, 2022 |

There’s so much going on in our world today…just turn on the news and you can hear of the tragedies that are taking place throughout our nation. Here in Texas, the town of Uvalde is mourning the deaths of nineteen elementary students and two teachers less than two...

read more
My way is better than your way

My way is better than your way

Jun 3, 2022 |

I enjoy going to places by myself. I can go solo to a restaurant and not worry that someone is going to feel sorry for me or think I don’t have friends. When I was single, I loved going to the movies all alone. In fact, I developed the perfect system, so get a pen...

read more
Toying with time

Toying with time

May 28, 2022 |

I don’t recognize toys anymore. Our grandkids are coming from out of state to visit and I can’t find anything to get them as a surprise. Why? I don’t know what anything is or does. Toys should teach you how to prepare for life and be fun. Bakugan – Japanese Power, was...

read more
The clothesline

The clothesline

May 19, 2022 |

We had a clothesline, but no washer or dryer. So the Laundromat was a weekly destination. Today, most folks would find the absence of a laundry room in the home as foreign as no air conditioning or Wi-Fi. Fifty years ago, most folks in...

read more
Advice to parents of graduating seniors

Advice to parents of graduating seniors

May 16, 2022 |

Hey there Sachse, Wylie, Murphy family! I hope you’ve been doing well.  I just had the opportunity to speak to several graduating seniors and their parents at our recent senior banquet.  They asked me to share a top 10 for students and a top 10 for parents....

read more
What grandmothers do

What grandmothers do

May 7, 2022 |

My grandmother made the best oatmeal. It was so good, it even tasted good cold. She made it each morning for my grandfather who always left some for any of his grandchildren who wanted it. I always did. There were no microwaves, so oatmeal was made on the stove. And...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021