Artisan’s love of leather work leads to business opportunity

by | Jul 16, 2022 | Latest

What started as a job in a hobby store has turned into a business venture for Wylie resident Rebecca Duval.

Eight years ago, a position at a leather and leather-working supply company opened the door to creativity and opportunity, and a love for the craft.

Duval was living in Austin at the time and moving to Fort Worth and said she was “looking for a job in Fort Worth” when she drove past a leather working building and thought it looked interesting.

The company, Tandy Leather in Fort Worth, had a position open and Duval was hired to sell rolls of leather, machinery and tools on the retail side but eventually was promoted to a management position.

“I picked up the craft because you have to know what you are selling,” Duval said. “I’ve always been a real crafty person.”

She started making purses, wallets, belts and more in her free time while working at Tandy Leather. She also makes knife sheaths and repairs saddles and tack.

“Leatherwork doesn’t have to be expensive,” she said. “But when you’re working for a leather company, you get spoiled with the good tools and things.”

Duval said she loves working with leather but decided that if she continued to buy tools and equipment, then she would attempt to turn it into a viable business.

In March 2020, she took that step and quit her job and opened the Duval Leather Company.

The new venture gave her the opportunity and drive to sell the goods she had been making.

For the full story, see the July 14 issue of The Sachse News.

