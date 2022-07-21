Subscribe
Mayors discuss growth at annual luncheon

Three local mayors made their way to Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus to provide an annual update on the state of their cities.

Sachse Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff, Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter and Rowlett Mayor Blake Margolis each spoke to members of the Sachse Chamber of Commerce during the Tuesday, July 12, event.

Bickerstaff focused on the gains the city has made over the past few years, including developments such at The Station and Evolve Biologics, a Canadian pharmaceutical company developing plasma therapies.

“We have a lot of good development going on here in Sachse,” Bickerstaff said, adding that there was $32 million in new construction in the city last year and $6.7 million in redevelopment.

Evolve Biologics will bring 300 jobs to the community, said Bickerstaff, and sales tax receipts continue to increase from $4.5 million in 2021 and $5.1 million projected for 2022. 

“They’re bringing the momentum to bring more stuff to our city,” Bickerstaff said. “They are going to be our first manufacturing laboratory.” 

Part of that growth is anchored by The Station, a mixed-use development that is projected to be worth around $500 million once complete. It includes restaurants, shops and a dentist’s office.

“The Station has brought single-family homes, townhouses and multifamily,” Bickerstaff said. “It is a walkable community, and we are seeing a community that wants that.”

