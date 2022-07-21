Talley brings experience to Sachse linebackers

The Sachse Mustangs bring back three seniors to start at linebacker but are working to gain experience.

With only one returning player with consistent experience, head coach Mark Behrens said the team’s focus is on getting two new starters the reps needed to be ready for the new season.

“We’re excited about this group,” Behrens said. “If we can stay healthy, we’ll be good. The key is to not make things too complicated for our guys so they can go out and play some football.”

Chris Talley starts at the weak side, or Will, outside linebacker position for the Mustangs. With the most experience in the group, Behrens said he will need to step up as a leader for the team in 2022.

“He’s big and moves really well,” Behrens said. “We think he’s poised to have a really big year for us. He’s very athletic and we need him to come out and dominate for us. He’s got a great leadership for us but once again, it’s about being healthy. We’ve had some bad luck at linebacker for health but we need him to have a good year.”

He’ll be joined by Jonathan Chian, who is starting at middle linebacker for the Sachse Mustangs. A backup behind Sean Catherman and Jacob Gonzales last season, Chian has battled through injuries and is eager to finally get his chance for consistent playing time.

For the full story, see the July 21 issue of The Sachse News.