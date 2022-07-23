Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Local ISDs to continue virus precautions

by | Jul 23, 2022 | Latest

With the first day of school scheduled Monday, Aug. 8, Garland ISD staff recommended policies that shift the focus from preventing COVID-19 outbreaks to accepting the risks associated with one.

Director of Health Services Renee Kotsopoulos presented a series of staff recommendations to the GISD Board of Trustees during its regular meeting Tuesday, July 28.

In Kotsopoulos’ presentation to the board, she pointed out an overall increase in COVID-19 cases year-over-year. In the last two school years, January marked a spike in cases.

“This leads to the conclusion that we have good safety measures in place,” Kotsopoulos said. “We do the best that we can do. It’s a virus and it’s uncontrollable when it spreads through our schools, but we can try to limit cases in our district by putting in precautions.”

Kotsopoulos said Garland ISD’s policy will shift to an “act, don’t react” approach which focuses on handling cases with contact tracing. Staff was recommended to react more calmly to a spike to keep from alarming students in the event of an outbreak.

“We might have a COVID surge, but we don’t need to react to it anymore,” Kotsopoulos said. “We know that we will get through it. It will peak and it will go back down.”

For the full story, see the July 21 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Charter Review Commission finalizes amended document

Charter Review Commission finalizes amended document

Jul 22, 2022 |

After months of meetings, the Sachse Charter Review Commission concluded its work with a final meeting to go over recommendations to be made to council. Commissioners approved the final set of suggestions during the Thursday, July 7, regular meeting. The commission’s...

read more
Mayors discuss growth at annual luncheon

Mayors discuss growth at annual luncheon

Jul 21, 2022 |

Three local mayors made their way to Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus to provide an annual update on the state of their cities. Sachse Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff, Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter and Rowlett Mayor Blake Margolis each spoke to members of the Sachse Chamber of...

read more
Talley brings experience to Sachse linebackers

Talley brings experience to Sachse linebackers

Jul 21, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs bring back three seniors to start at linebacker but are working to gain experience. With only one returning player with consistent experience, head coach Mark Behrens said the team’s focus is on getting two new starters the reps needed to be ready...

read more
Three wrecks reported on Highway 78 in same week

Three wrecks reported on Highway 78 in same week

Jul 21, 2022 |

Even though three wrecks were reported on Hwy 78 within the same week this month, Assistant Chief Steven Baxter says the overall number of crashes is not abnormal for the city. As reported by The Sachse News July 7, there was a fatal crash Sunday, July 6, that...

read more
Red Flag Warning in effect for North Texas

Red Flag Warning in effect for North Texas

Jul 19, 2022 |

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 a.m until midnight Tuesday, July 19 for North and Central Texas. * WINDS…Southwest near 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent. * TEMPERATURES…103 to 112 degrees. * IMPACTS…Wildfires will have...

read more
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline goes live July 16

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline goes live July 16

Jul 18, 2022 |

By texting or calling a simple three-digit number — 988 — lives are about to change for those who need help. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted governing rules to oversee the implementation of a three-digit phone number July 16, 2020. Two years later,...

read more
NTMWD calls for reduced outdoor water use

NTMWD calls for reduced outdoor water use

Jul 18, 2022 |

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) requests customers to reduce their water use immediately, especially outdoor water use. The Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex had to cease producing water at one of its four water treatment plants unexpectedly on...

read more
WISD Education Foundation names new executive director

WISD Education Foundation names new executive director

Jul 15, 2022 |

A Wylie ISD teacher is stepping out of the classroom and into a new role utilizing skills learned while working on a much different career path. Windi Fuller, former English and Yearbook teacher at Cooper Junior high, was recently named executive director of the Wylie...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021