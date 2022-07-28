Carter BloodCare to host multiple drives

Carter BloodCare is partnering with several communities within Wylie to host three blood drives throughout August.

Public Relations Specialist James Black said that Wylie United Methodist Church, Bozman Farms and New Hope Church each will hold a blood drive in August.

Black said Carter BloodCare’s mission is to save lives by making transfusions possible.

“We are able to do that through volunteer donors,” Black said, “who step up at our blood drives and donate to help people throughout the area.”

Black said Carter BloodCare covers a little more than 50 counties throughout North, Central and East Texas and helps more than 200 hospitals and healthcare facilities.

“It’s a big need and big demand,” Black said. “We are always grateful to everyone who takes the time to donate.”

The organization is localized to Texas, Black said, adding that it is one of the largest blood programs in the state.

“The advantage to that is that people who donate locally, the blood stays local,” Black said. “If you’re donating in Wylie, that blood is going local.”

Many people like that when they donate with Carter, they are helping their neighbors in need, Black said.

“It’s important for everyone who is eligible to donate whenever they can because when emergencies happen, the need for blood is critical,” Black said. “We have seen locally and globally the need for blood donations, but there is also the point that we need blood on a daily basis.”

