Wylie man sentenced for role in Capital riot

by | Aug 1, 2022 | Latest, News

A Wylie man was sentenced Monday, Aug. 1 for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 87 months — just over 7 years — in prison by a federal judge after being convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol, among other charges, in the attack.

Reffitt, a member of a far-right militia group known as the Texas Three Percenters was the first defendant to stand trial in March on charges stemming from the attack. He was found guilty of all five charges he faced.

During sentencing, prosecutors sought 15 years, arguing that Reffitt’s role should be treated as terrorism and the Wylie resident should receive a more severe punishment.

Judge Dabney Friedrich rejected the notion, citing other cases related to the Jan. 6 attack in which prosecutors did not seek terrorism enhancements.

The defendant initially did not speak to the judge before sentencing; however, he changed his mind before the sentence was handed down.

According to sources reporting at the trial, Reffitt told the judge he regretted his actions and acted like an “idiot,” adding that he was not thinking clearly at the time.

Following his time in prison, Reffitt will have three years of probation and will have to pay $2,000 in restitution. He will receive mandatory mental health evaluations and will not be allowed to associate with any militia members.

