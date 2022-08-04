GISD approves student code of conduct

In anticipation of students returning to campuses this coming week, Garland ISD trustees considered a final set of policy changes before the first day of classes.

The board received the annual update to its student code of conduct during the Tuesday, July 26, regular meeting.

Executive Director of Student Services Babetta Hemphill said most of the changes to the code of conduct were minor and mostly clarifications of existing policies.

“Because this was not a legislative year, the Texas Association of School Boards did not release any suggested changes for our district,” Hemphill said. “We have made a few minor revisions and edits as we completed this year’s code of conduct.”

One big change was an expansion of the district’s requirements for students to wear visible identification cards on campus during school hours. Hemphill said the requirement will be for all students at GISD’s middle and high school campuses.

Previously, only high school students were required to wear the identification cards, said Hemphill, adding that students will not be required to wear them at any sporting events or extracurricular activities.

“We have them on lanyards and each campus has options if students prefer to use a clip or other method,” Hemphill said. “However, lanyards are the preferred method.”

