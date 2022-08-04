Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Resident staying positive after fire loss

by | Aug 4, 2022 | Latest

One Sachse family discovered just how important emergency preparedness can be after their family’s longtime vacation trailer caught on fire.

The trailer, parked near Lake Fork Reservoir in Yantis, provided a great getaway option for years for Cynthia Wetherington, her husband Paul and their two children Julian, 7, and Grace, 2, until it burned Saturday, July 23.

Cynthia said the trailer was in a park where she goes camping, fishing and kayaking with members of an all-women’s camping group, Sisters on the Fly. She had leased the trailer for several years and said she spent some time working remotely from it on Fridays each week.

“It was a happy place to go and de-stress and unwind,” Cynthia said. 

What started out as a normal Saturday night dinner soon became a family emergency after Paul lit the grill. Cynthia said Paul went to grab hamburgers from the refrigerator before he noticed a fire had started on the deck of their trailer.

Her husband called to her to get a hose and she said she quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and leapt into action to put out the flames. However, Cynthia thinks there was dead vegetation or brush ablaze because her efforts did little to stop the fire from growing.

“We ran to the back of the deck and the fire was heating up quick,” Cynthia said. “Next to where the small camping grill was, there was a regular-sized propane tank that I heard whistling.”

Cynthia, also a foster parent, said she is required to conduct routine emergency drills with her children who are adopted. She credits that preparedness for helping everyone in her family safely escape the fire along with God for watching over her and her family while the tragedy unfolded.

For the full story, see the Aug. 4 issue of The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Tax-Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

Tax-Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

Aug 5, 2022 |

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar encourages taxpayers to support Texas businesses and to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. This year’s Tax-Free Weekend begins Friday, Aug. 5 and runs through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7. Most clothing, footwear, school supplies...

read more
Drought conditions affect Collin, Dallas counties

Drought conditions affect Collin, Dallas counties

Aug 5, 2022 |

With little rain in over a month, almost all the state is experiencing drought conditions. Galen Roberts, assistant director of water resources for the North Texas Municipal Water District, said drought is defined as an “extended period of low precipitation,” but...

read more
GISD approves student code of conduct

GISD approves student code of conduct

Aug 4, 2022 |

In anticipation of students returning to campuses this coming week, Garland ISD trustees considered a final set of policy changes before the first day of classes. The board received the annual update to its student code of conduct during the Tuesday, July 26, regular...

read more
Wylie man sentenced for role in Capital riot

Wylie man sentenced for role in Capital riot

Aug 1, 2022 | ,

A Wylie man was sentenced Monday, Aug. 1 for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 87 months — just over 7 years — in prison by a federal judge after being convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol, among other charges, in the attack....

read more
Beekeeping group still buzzing after 42 years

Beekeeping group still buzzing after 42 years

Jul 30, 2022 |

Forty-two years ago, a group of beekeeping hobbyists with a passion for educating the public united to form the Collin County Hobby Beekeepers Association. The organization’s president, John “Skip” Talbert, 54, operates Sabine Creek Honey Farm in Royse City with his...

read more
Principal offers back-to-school tips

Principal offers back-to-school tips

Jul 29, 2022 |

Robert Sewell Elementary School’s incoming principal has some tips for parents as they prepare to send their children back to school Aug. 8. First year principal Melinda Hoover has been on the job just four weeks, but she is no stranger to the academic world. She was...

read more
Carter BloodCare to host multiple drives

Carter BloodCare to host multiple drives

Jul 28, 2022 |

Carter BloodCare is partnering with several communities within Wylie to host three blood drives throughout August. Public Relations Specialist James Black said that Wylie United Methodist Church, Bozman Farms and New Hope Church each will hold a blood drive in August....

read more
Special-use permit OK’d for gaming center

Special-use permit OK’d for gaming center

Jul 28, 2022 |

Individuals in Sachse who enjoy arcade games are one step closer to having a local option where they can play their favorite classics. Council held a public hearing for a special-use permit for property located at 7010 S. Hwy 78, the current location of Community BBQ,...

read more
Election filing starts today

Election filing starts today

Jul 25, 2022 |

Residents interested in running for the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees can begin throwing their hats in the ring next week when filing officially opens. Four board of trustee places will be on the November general election, along with a slew of federal, state and county...

read more
Local ISDs to continue virus precautions

Local ISDs to continue virus precautions

Jul 23, 2022 |

With the first day of school scheduled Monday, Aug. 8, Garland ISD staff recommended policies that shift the focus from preventing COVID-19 outbreaks to accepting the risks associated with one. Director of Health Services Renee Kotsopoulos presented a series of staff...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021