Drought conditions affect Collin, Dallas counties

With little rain in over a month, almost all the state is experiencing drought conditions.

Galen Roberts, assistant director of water resources for the North Texas Municipal Water District, said drought is defined as an “extended period of low precipitation,” but added there are several data points in addition to rainfall totals are considered.

“The U.S. Drought Monitor uses a five-category system for showing the location and severity of drought for the U.S.,” Roberts said. “Drought can mean different things to some depending on their unique situation and needs.”

According to the drought monitor, which can be accessed at drought.gov, drought conditions are classified as abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme, and exceptional.

Data from the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) indicates that 22.8 million Texans are currently affected by drought.

Additionally, 23% of Collin County, specifically the southeastern part of the county, is experiencing an extreme drought, while the rest of the county is in a severe drought.

The entirety of Dallas County is in a severe drought, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. It is also the 15th driest year to date falling nearly six-and-a-half inches below normal precipitation levels.

Severe drought conditions include hard soil, poor pasture conditions and the implementation of burn bans.

Roberts said as the wholesale water provider for numerous North Texas cities and customers, it is the responsibility of NTMWD to administer a Water Resource and Emergency Management Plan and a Water Conservation Plan.

“Those plans also include model language and resources which customers served by NTMWD can use to implement conservation measures in their communities during times of drought,” Roberts said.

