Tax-Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

Aug 5, 2022

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar encourages taxpayers to support Texas businesses and to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend.

This year’s Tax-Free Weekend begins Friday, Aug. 5 and runs through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7.

Most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100 will qualify for tax-free status during the annual tax holiday.

Items can be purchased from stores, online or a catalog and in most cases buyers do not need to supply the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax-free.

“Most Texans won’t hear the back-to-school bell for another month, but it’s never too early to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from book bags to ballpoint pens,” Hegar said. “With inflation driving prices higher on just about everything, this sales tax holiday provides Texas families some small relief managing the costs associated with kids heading back to the classroom. As the father of three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”

The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items bought during the sales tax holiday. Items purchased before or after the holiday do not qualify for exemption and there is no tax refund available.

Items that do not qualify include items sold for $100 or more, clothing subscription boxes and specially designed athletic or protective-use clothing and footwear, such as football pads or golf cleats.

Other items exempt from tax-free status include clothing or footwear rentals, alterations, items used to repair clothing, jewelry, handbags and other accessories, computers, software and textbooks. However, items such as tennis shoes, jogging suits and swimwear, while designed for athletic purposes, are commonly worn for other purposes and qualify for the exemption.

Cloth and disposable fabric face masks meet the definition of an article of clothing therefore qualify for tax-free status; however, medical grade masks such as N95 masks, do not. If a cloth or disposable fabric face mask is sold with a filter, it still qualifies for tax-free status, but replacement filters are taxable.

The Comptroller’s Office reminds Texas shoppers that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges by the seller are part of the item’s sale price.

Because clothing and other items have to be less than $100 to qualify, buyers have to include the item’s total sale price to determine if it can be purchased tax-free.

Buyers purchasing jeans for $95 with a $10 delivery charge for a total price of $105 will have to pay tax on the entire $105 price.

Tax-free weekend has been an annual event since 1999 and has allowed Texans to save millions of dollars in state and local taxes.

The comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save $112 million in state and local sales tax during the tax-free holiday.

Related News

Drought conditions affect Collin, Dallas counties

Drought conditions affect Collin, Dallas counties

Aug 5, 2022 |

With little rain in over a month, almost all the state is experiencing drought conditions. Galen Roberts, assistant director of water resources for the North Texas Municipal Water District, said drought is defined as an “extended period of low precipitation,” but...

read more
GISD approves student code of conduct

GISD approves student code of conduct

Aug 4, 2022 |

In anticipation of students returning to campuses this coming week, Garland ISD trustees considered a final set of policy changes before the first day of classes. The board received the annual update to its student code of conduct during the Tuesday, July 26, regular...

read more
Resident staying positive after fire loss

Resident staying positive after fire loss

Aug 4, 2022 |

One Sachse family discovered just how important emergency preparedness can be after their family’s longtime vacation trailer caught on fire. The trailer, parked near Lake Fork Reservoir in Yantis, provided a great getaway option for years for Cynthia Wetherington, her...

read more
Wylie man sentenced for role in Capital riot

Wylie man sentenced for role in Capital riot

Aug 1, 2022 | ,

A Wylie man was sentenced Monday, Aug. 1 for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 87 months — just over 7 years — in prison by a federal judge after being convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol, among other charges, in the attack....

read more
Beekeeping group still buzzing after 42 years

Beekeeping group still buzzing after 42 years

Jul 30, 2022 |

Forty-two years ago, a group of beekeeping hobbyists with a passion for educating the public united to form the Collin County Hobby Beekeepers Association. The organization’s president, John “Skip” Talbert, 54, operates Sabine Creek Honey Farm in Royse City with his...

read more
Principal offers back-to-school tips

Principal offers back-to-school tips

Jul 29, 2022 |

Robert Sewell Elementary School’s incoming principal has some tips for parents as they prepare to send their children back to school Aug. 8. First year principal Melinda Hoover has been on the job just four weeks, but she is no stranger to the academic world. She was...

read more
Carter BloodCare to host multiple drives

Carter BloodCare to host multiple drives

Jul 28, 2022 |

Carter BloodCare is partnering with several communities within Wylie to host three blood drives throughout August. Public Relations Specialist James Black said that Wylie United Methodist Church, Bozman Farms and New Hope Church each will hold a blood drive in August....

read more
Special-use permit OK’d for gaming center

Special-use permit OK’d for gaming center

Jul 28, 2022 |

Individuals in Sachse who enjoy arcade games are one step closer to having a local option where they can play their favorite classics. Council held a public hearing for a special-use permit for property located at 7010 S. Hwy 78, the current location of Community BBQ,...

read more
Election filing starts today

Election filing starts today

Jul 25, 2022 |

Residents interested in running for the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees can begin throwing their hats in the ring next week when filing officially opens. Four board of trustee places will be on the November general election, along with a slew of federal, state and county...

read more
Local ISDs to continue virus precautions

Local ISDs to continue virus precautions

Jul 23, 2022 |

With the first day of school scheduled Monday, Aug. 8, Garland ISD staff recommended policies that shift the focus from preventing COVID-19 outbreaks to accepting the risks associated with one. Director of Health Services Renee Kotsopoulos presented a series of staff...

read more
