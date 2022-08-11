Local theatre group seeks lead

Wylie Acting Group is putting out a casting call for its upcoming performance of “Zombie Prom,” an off-Broadway musical about a teenage boy brought back to life by the love of his high-school sweetheart.

“Zombie Prom” is set at Enrico Fermi High School, located near an unstable nuclear power plant. After bad boy Jonny falls into a nuclear reactor, dies and is brought back to life, he sets off to win back his ex-girlfriend, Toffee. Throughout the play, the couple will struggle with the high school principal, Delilah Strict.

The show will be directed by Jason Sturgeon and Marc Taylor, who describe the staging as “Grease” meets “The Walking Dead.”

“It’s a funny script with great music,” Sturgeon said.

Auditions for actors in ninth grade and up, including adults, will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at WAG, located at 205 Industrial Court 200b in Wylie.

Sturgeon said the musical will have 10 key roles with an ensemble consisting of about 10 additional roles.

The show will premiere in October for two weekends, with three to four performances per weekend, said Sturgeon.

“We will get it all done — from set to stage to learning their parts in about six weeks,” Sturgeon said. “When you have a musical, it adds a new element to [rehersals].”

For the full story, see the Aug. 11 issue of The Sachse News.