Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Local theatre group seeks lead

by | Aug 11, 2022 | Latest

Wylie Acting Group is putting out a casting call for its upcoming performance of “Zombie Prom,” an off-Broadway musical about a teenage boy brought back to life by the love of his high-school sweetheart.

“Zombie Prom” is set at Enrico Fermi High School, located near an unstable nuclear power plant. After bad boy Jonny falls into a nuclear reactor, dies and is brought back to life, he sets off to win back his ex-girlfriend, Toffee. Throughout the play, the couple will struggle with the high school principal, Delilah Strict.

The show will be directed by Jason Sturgeon and Marc Taylor, who describe the staging as “Grease” meets “The Walking Dead.”

“It’s a funny script with great music,” Sturgeon said.

Auditions for actors in ninth grade and up, including adults, will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at WAG, located at 205 Industrial Court 200b in Wylie.

Sturgeon said the musical will have 10 key roles with an ensemble consisting of  about 10 additional roles.

The show will premiere in October for two weekends, with three to four performances per weekend, said Sturgeon.

“We will get it all done — from set to stage to learning their parts in about six weeks,” Sturgeon said. “When you have a musical, it adds a new element to [rehersals].”

For the full story, see the Aug. 11 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Council holds budget workshop

Council holds budget workshop

Aug 12, 2022 |

Numbers stole the show at the most recent council meeting, the majority of which focused on discussions of the budget for the next fiscal year. City staff presented the budget to councilmembers during a workshop session at the Monday, Aug. 1 meeting. The city’s...

read more
Confusion over charter review

Confusion over charter review

Aug 11, 2022 |

A communication breakdown between Sachse City Council and the Charter Review Commission created some animosity between the two parties. Initially, commissioners expected council to consider approving the proposed charter amendments during its regular meeting Monday,...

read more
Mustang players eager to hit ground running

Mustang players eager to hit ground running

Aug 11, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs have entered the 2022 season with plenty of expectations, namely among themselves. Picked to finish either first or second in District 9-6A in most preseason selections, Sachse brings a blend of senior experience and young, talented football...

read more
Applications for free, reduced lunch still open

Applications for free, reduced lunch still open

Aug 11, 2022 |

Students returned to the classroom Monday, Aug. 8, as Garland ISD rings in the 2022-2023 school year. Garland ISD has released its calendar for the upcoming school year to assist parents as they adjust to helping their children get to school, including start times and...

read more
Property values increase 21%

Property values increase 21%

Aug 6, 2022 |

Sachse’s property values continue to grow, according to the latest certified values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD...

read more
Tax-Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

Tax-Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

Aug 5, 2022 |

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar encourages taxpayers to support Texas businesses and to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. This year’s Tax-Free Weekend begins Friday, Aug. 5 and runs through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7. Most clothing, footwear, school supplies...

read more
Drought conditions affect Collin, Dallas counties

Drought conditions affect Collin, Dallas counties

Aug 5, 2022 |

With little rain in over a month, almost all the state is experiencing drought conditions. Galen Roberts, assistant director of water resources for the North Texas Municipal Water District, said drought is defined as an “extended period of low precipitation,” but...

read more
GISD approves student code of conduct

GISD approves student code of conduct

Aug 4, 2022 |

In anticipation of students returning to campuses this coming week, Garland ISD trustees considered a final set of policy changes before the first day of classes. The board received the annual update to its student code of conduct during the Tuesday, July 26, regular...

read more
Resident staying positive after fire loss

Resident staying positive after fire loss

Aug 4, 2022 |

One Sachse family discovered just how important emergency preparedness can be after their family’s longtime vacation trailer caught on fire. The trailer, parked near Lake Fork Reservoir in Yantis, provided a great getaway option for years for Cynthia Wetherington, her...

read more
Wylie man sentenced for role in Capital riot

Wylie man sentenced for role in Capital riot

Aug 1, 2022 | ,

A Wylie man was sentenced Monday, Aug. 1 for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 87 months — just over 7 years — in prison by a federal judge after being convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol, among other charges, in the attack....

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021