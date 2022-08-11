Subscribe
Mustang players eager to hit ground running

by | Aug 11, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Sachse Mustangs have entered the 2022 season with plenty of expectations, namely among themselves.

Picked to finish either first or second in District 9-6A in most preseason selections, Sachse brings a blend of senior experience and young, talented football players to the team this season. Leading the way are several seniors, including defensive end Amechi Ofili, who said the team should make win a district championship.

“It’s all I really think about, working together as a team,” Ofili said. “As long as we all work together as a group, we’ll be fine.”

Ofili is one of the veteran players in a young Sachse defense. The previous year, he had senior captains to rely upon. Now, he and rising senior Jaron Counts have transitioned into leaders of the defense this offseason.

“I think we learned from the other varsity leadership that was in front of us and wanted to continue to do that for the next group of players,” Counts said. “We’ve come a long way this offseason and I feel like we’re doing a really good job.”

Despite being young, the Sachse defense has plenty of expectations heading into the new year. With Counts and Ofili leading the front seven, the Mustangs also have a secondary that is experienced, with CJ Wells and Ivory Chester getting ample playing time as freshmen in 2021. Counts believes in the hype surrounding his team, thinking it could lead the team to great things.

“We will perform with the utmost energy, physicality and intensity in this district,” Counts said. “We really want to be great and we have the players and talent to go far in the playoffs this season.”
Offensively, Sachse has some questions to answer ahead of the new season. With senior quarterback Alex Orji, running back Luke Keefer and wide receiver Jamari Harts all graduating, the team had several holes to fill ahead of the new season.

Grayson King is working toward filling the shoes at quarterback this season. With a new-look offense, he believes that Sachse can still be just as explosive in 2022.

“We’re going to be a force to be reckoned with,” King said. “Everything is starting to click, going through summer workouts and growing together. There’s a lot of chemistry that’s been built and we look bigger, faster and stronger every day.”

King is a rising senior that learned a lot last season as the backup quarterback. Working with quarterbacks coach Torrance Williams and offensive coordinator Forrest Williams, he believes he’s improved mightily since his first day with the varsity team.

“They’ve been great for me and my development,” King said. “[Torrance] Williams has been really helpful in helping me as a thrower and I think I’ve been able to come a long way.”

For the full story, see the Aug. 11 issue of The Sachse News.

