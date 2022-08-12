Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Council holds budget workshop

by | Aug 12, 2022 | Latest

Numbers stole the show at the most recent council meeting, the majority of which focused on discussions of the budget for the next fiscal year.

City staff presented the budget to councilmembers during a workshop session at the Monday, Aug. 1 meeting. The city’s current fiscal year ends Sept. 30 with the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 and running through Sept. 30, 2023.

Director of Finance David Baldwin presented most of the upcoming budget assumptions along with an overview of the city’s budget process. Sachse’s total appraised values were $3.57 billion, Baldwin said, and his department projected a 4.6% increase in property tax revenue.

Each year, one-time budget approvals or capital project funds are removed from the budget snapshot and broken out into supplemental requests, said Baldwin.

“That gives you the base we start looking at for this budget,” Baldwin said. “It’s the cost of continuing your existing service levels.”

Projections were made using conservative growth estimates, said Baldwin, including budgeting no change in revenue from last year’s budget. Part of this is because the impact the pandemic has had on city revenues, he added.

“Four years in a row, we’ve over-collected significantly on revenues, which has led to some rather large fund balances,” Baldwin said. “I’ve taken a realistic approach and recognized the revenues that are there as we come out of COVID.”

For the full story, see the Aug. 11 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Confusion over charter review

Confusion over charter review

Aug 11, 2022 |

A communication breakdown between Sachse City Council and the Charter Review Commission created some animosity between the two parties. Initially, commissioners expected council to consider approving the proposed charter amendments during its regular meeting Monday,...

read more
Mustang players eager to hit ground running

Mustang players eager to hit ground running

Aug 11, 2022 | ,

The Sachse Mustangs have entered the 2022 season with plenty of expectations, namely among themselves. Picked to finish either first or second in District 9-6A in most preseason selections, Sachse brings a blend of senior experience and young, talented football...

read more
Applications for free, reduced lunch still open

Applications for free, reduced lunch still open

Aug 11, 2022 |

Students returned to the classroom Monday, Aug. 8, as Garland ISD rings in the 2022-2023 school year. Garland ISD has released its calendar for the upcoming school year to assist parents as they adjust to helping their children get to school, including start times and...

read more
Local theatre group seeks lead

Local theatre group seeks lead

Aug 11, 2022 |

Wylie Acting Group is putting out a casting call for its upcoming performance of “Zombie Prom,” an off-Broadway musical about a teenage boy brought back to life by the love of his high-school sweetheart. “Zombie Prom” is set at Enrico Fermi High School, located near...

read more
Property values increase 21%

Property values increase 21%

Aug 6, 2022 |

Sachse’s property values continue to grow, according to the latest certified values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD...

read more
Tax-Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

Tax-Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

Aug 5, 2022 |

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar encourages taxpayers to support Texas businesses and to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. This year’s Tax-Free Weekend begins Friday, Aug. 5 and runs through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7. Most clothing, footwear, school supplies...

read more
Drought conditions affect Collin, Dallas counties

Drought conditions affect Collin, Dallas counties

Aug 5, 2022 |

With little rain in over a month, almost all the state is experiencing drought conditions. Galen Roberts, assistant director of water resources for the North Texas Municipal Water District, said drought is defined as an “extended period of low precipitation,” but...

read more
GISD approves student code of conduct

GISD approves student code of conduct

Aug 4, 2022 |

In anticipation of students returning to campuses this coming week, Garland ISD trustees considered a final set of policy changes before the first day of classes. The board received the annual update to its student code of conduct during the Tuesday, July 26, regular...

read more
Resident staying positive after fire loss

Resident staying positive after fire loss

Aug 4, 2022 |

One Sachse family discovered just how important emergency preparedness can be after their family’s longtime vacation trailer caught on fire. The trailer, parked near Lake Fork Reservoir in Yantis, provided a great getaway option for years for Cynthia Wetherington, her...

read more
Wylie man sentenced for role in Capital riot

Wylie man sentenced for role in Capital riot

Aug 1, 2022 | ,

A Wylie man was sentenced Monday, Aug. 1 for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 87 months — just over 7 years — in prison by a federal judge after being convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol, among other charges, in the attack....

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021