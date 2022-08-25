Clear the Shelter ends this month

Sachse’s Animal Shelter is participating in a local event dedicated to placing animals into “furever” homes.

Clear the Shelter is put on across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in coordination with local media outlet NBCDFW. This year’s event began Aug. 1 and ends Aug. 31.

Animal Control Officer Brenda Smith said Clear the Shelter helps raise awareness about shelters and keep them from getting overcrowded.

“Although we are constantly working on finding adopters and rescues throughout the year, Clear the Shelter is a way for people all over DFW to become more aware that shelters are full and need adopters,” Smith said. “This event gives shelters the opportunity to talk about some of the reasons that shelters are struggling with overcrowding.”

It is also a way for Smith and other animal control officers in Sachse to talk about spaying, neutering and responsible pet ownership with the general public.

So far, the Sachse Animal Shelter has placed 19 pets into new homes, said Smith, and she said officers hope to continue finding new homes for pets throughout the Clear the Shelter event.

“We always want to let people know that we strongly believe that pet adoption is a forever commitment,” Smith said. “We know that the transitions are sometimes challenging and we ask adopters to give the pet time to acclimate. An often quoted rule of thumb is that a pet needs at least 90 days to get comfortable.”

Additionally, pet ownership can provide several benefits, said Smith.

“We hope that many people will visit our Shelter or another area shelter this month and help a pet’s furever dreams come true,” Smith said.

During the Clear the Shelter event, all adoption fees are being waived, including the cost of a spay or neuter and vaccines. Normally, the adoption fee is $80 and covers those costs.

However, Smith cautions would-be adopters that no fee does not equal a free pet.

“Going forward in the pet’s life the adopter should be prepared to keep the pet current with vaccines and regular veterinary checkups,” Smith said.

For more information about the Clear the Shelter event, individuals can visit the Sachse Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.

