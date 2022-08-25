Coppell’s offense outpaces Sachse 56-27

Sachse was unable to match the big play ability of Coppell, falling behind early and never quite being able to catch up.

Coppell (1-0) scored on the third play of the game en route to a 56-27 victory over the Mustangs. Sachse (0-1) faced a two-touchdown deficit in the first quarter before big plays by Pope Akanna got Sachse to within seven points. Coppell had a 35-14 lead at the half before adding three more touchdowns in the second half.

Sachse relied on a strong running attack from Akanna, who ran for 163 yards and one touchdown, and RC Reeves with 159 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Mustangs were unable to muster much in the passing game, rotating between Grayson King and VictorJesus Gutierrez, who combined to go 5-22 for 47 yards and two interceptions.

Sachse hopes to bounce back as they host Prosper (1-0) next Friday, Sept. 2 at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

By Austin Cookson – For the full story, see next week’s issue of The Sachse News.