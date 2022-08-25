Sachse’s 3 keys to defeating Coppell

Subscribe
by | Aug 25, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Sachse Mustangs storm the field once again this week for their opening game of the 2022 regular season.

They’ll stay at home in week one, where they face their annual matchup against the Coppell Cowboys. The Mustangs and Cowboys have met to kick off the regular season each of the last four seasons, with Coppell winning three – including the last two matchups.

For Sachse, this season’s matchup features some changes across the board. With a new starting quarterback, running back and only nine returning starters, the team will have to hit the ground running. With the addition of Wylie East to District 9-6A, the Mustangs will only have two non-district games to prepare for the new season.

Here are the three keys to Sachse beating Coppell at Homer B. Johnson Stadium on Aug. 25.

1. Make life easy for the new signal caller

Alex Orji did a lot for the Sachse offense each of the last two seasons, including over 50 touchdowns alone last season. With Orji now enrolled at the University of Michigan, questions abound about one of football’s most important positions.

Fortunately for Sachse, the team has options. Whether it’s returning senior Grayson King or VictorJesus Gutierrez, the team has options that have learned the system and can hit the ground running. Additionally, the Mustangs have running back options to lean on to start the season, with Pope Akanna and RC Reeves both talented options who have seen varsity action in the past.

The most important thing in week one is keeping their new starting quarterback upright and gaining confidence in the new season. If they can do that, the Mustangs can win game one.

2. Beware, Braxton Myers

The four-star safety and USC commit is the headline player on the Cowboys roster and is one of the premier players at his position in the entire country.

He was all over the field for Coppell last year against Sachse, getting seven tackles, forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass that helped seal a 42-28 victory. He’s an opportunistic player with a nose for the football and Sachse’s best strategy could be best to avoid putting the ball in his direction.

The Mustangs have talented receiving options in sophomores Kaliq Lockett and Santana Quinn. Both players can go up and make a play but will have to take their chances effectively in one of their toughest matchups of the season.

For the full story, see the Aug. 25 issue of The Sachse News.

