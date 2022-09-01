Cars Under the Stars parade scheduled for Sept. 17

An annual classic car event is returning in its parade form for the third consecutive year.

The Sachse Car Show Parade, hosted by the Sachse Chamber of Commerce, will showcase cars of different makes and models to residents throughout the city, said Jeanie Marten, vice chairperson of the board of directors. Among different cars shown over the years include hot rods, classic cars and motorcycles.

The event is held in partnership with the Sachse Police Department and the Volunteers in Police Service, who help with traffic control during the parade.

Marten said the parade was first used in 2020 because of the desire to still hold the community event but a need to follow social distancing guidelines.

“We were tired of looking at each other in our houses and not going anywhere, so during Sachse Fallfest in the COVID year we did a car show parade,” Marten said. “It was a huge hit. I don’t remember the number of cars we had participate, but it was quite a few.”

Although the parade has remained popular, said Marten, this year’s parade will have a slightly different route to avoid older streets, which had the potential to be unkind to some of the cars. One street she mentioned was Sachse Street, adding that the new route will stick to some of the city’s newer roads.

The new route, which begins on Miles Road near Sachse High School, runs north to the intersection with Sachse Road and continues along Dewitt Road until it reaches Ranch Road. At Ranch Road, the parade will turn east and proceed to Woodbridge Parkway before heading south until reaching Sachse Road once again.

The final leg will be west on Sachse Road before returning to the starting location of the parade to conclude the event.

For the full story, see the Sept. 1 issue of The Sachse News.