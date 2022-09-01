Subscribe
Sachse 3 keys to defeating Prosper

by | Sep 1, 2022 | Latest, Sports

For the third year in a row, the Sachse Mustangs head into week two after a loss at the hands of Coppell.

This season, the Mustangs face a potentially even more formidable challenge Friday night, when they host Prosper (1-0) at Homer B. Johnson Stadium. The Eagles are ranked in the state’s top 25 at No. 18, fresh off of reaching the regional quarterfinals in 2021. After an impressive opening win against Euless Trinity, Prosper is widely recognized as one of the best teams in the DFW Metroplex. Sachse will have to be on its top game to find a way to win.

Here are the three keys to Sachse defeating Prosper on Sept. 2.

1. Contain the quarterback

Prosper Eagles’ Harrison Rosar is one of the best quarterbacks in the area. Coming off of a season where he led his team with 38 total touchdowns, the dual-threat quarterback is hoping to make a major impact in his senior season.

Rosar is most dangerous when he can get outside the pocket. He had five rushing touchdowns last season and can make throws downfield while on the move. It’s a tough matchup for the Mustangs to slow down the 3,000-yard passer from last season, but the roadmap given by Trinity could help. The Trojans intercepted Rosar three times in week one.

Expect Sachse to continue to blitz and bring pressure on the quarterback, but defensive ends Amechi and Cheta Ofili will have to stay disciplined and contain the quarterback in the pocket.

For the full story, see the Sept. 1 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

