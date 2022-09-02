Mustangs quick start not enough to slow down Prosper

Sachse took Prosper by surprise on the opening kickoff, as they recovered their onside kick.

The Mustangs (0-2) then scored on 27-yard strike from Brenden George to Kaliq Lockett on the second play to take a 7-0 lead, but it was not enough as the Eagles (2-0) unleashed their aerial attack to a 51-14 victory.

Sachse was not able to gain much traction against the Eagles defense, as the Mustangs were only able to get six first downs and 39 yards rushing. Sachse’s defense started out strong, holding Prosper scoreless in the first quarter before the Eagles scored 44 unanswered points.

The Mustangs rotated through three quarterbacks (George, Grayson King, and VictorJesus Gutierrez) as they look to establish a consistent passing attack.

District play begins next Friday, Sept. 9 at Homer B. Johnson Stadium as the Mustangs take on Lakeview Centennial looking for their first win of the season.

By Austin Cookson – For the full story, see next week’s issue of The Sachse News.