Council approves budget for upcoming year

Sep 7, 2022

With the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30, council considered the new budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 during its Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting.

Director of Finance David Baldwin presented the final budget, which only included two changes from what was proposed during the Aug. 15 meeting. The utility fund budget is now $18.2 million while the Economic Development Corporation now has $636,357 at its disposal.

General fund revenues remain budgeted at $25.1 million for 2022-23 while expenditures are set at $24.7 million. The projected surplus is budgeted to be $362,849 for the fund.

Council approved the budget.

Additionally, Police Chief Bryan Sylvester provided an update on the animal shelter project. Councilmembers voted to authorize City Manager Gina Nash to award a contract for the shelter to Steele and Freeman, Inc. 

After the approval of the contract, next steps include establishing a timeline for the project and setting a guaranteed maximum price.

In other business, council approved a rezoning request, special-use permit and several asphalt preservation projects on roads throughout the city.

For the full story, see the Sept. 15 issue of The Sachse News.

