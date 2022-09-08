Sachse 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

District play is here for the Sachse Mustangs, meaning they must fight to turn around their season.

The goal in non-district was to play difficult competition to prepare itself for district and a playoff run and that’s exactly what Sachse (0-2) did. They had difficulties against Coppell and were beaten up by state-ranked Prosper in week two. With one less game because of UIL’s realignment and adding the ninth team to District 9-6A, the games mean more from here on out.

Sachse hosts Lakeview Centennial (1-1) in week three, who are coming off a close win over Dallas Skyline. The Patriots had both of their non-district games come within two points.

Here are the three keys to Sachse defeating Lakeview Centennial this Friday, Sept. 9.

1. Defend the passing game

In Lakeview’s 30-28 opening loss to Frisco Memorial, the Patriots outgained 458-313. In a 10-9 win over Dallas Skyline, they were outgained 223-173. Turnovers swung both games, but Lakeview has shown the ability to throw the ball in both weeks.

Patriots quarterback Jacob Hester had 246 yards in four touchdowns in week one, followed by 135 yards and a score in week two. While his run game faltered in week two, he was able to lead a touchdown drive that made the difference. His go-to targets, Julius Spencer and Caylon Montgomery have combined for five touchdowns in two games.

For Sachse to win, the secondary has to be at his best. Facing difficult opponents in Coppell and Prosper, the Mustangs have surrendered 50 or more points in their first two games. CJ Wells, Ivory Chester and company have to be at their best and get stops for the Mustangs to succeed.

