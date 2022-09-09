Subscribe
Sachse Mustangs lose in overtime to open district play

by | Sep 9, 2022 | Latest, Sports

In a back-and-forth district opening affair, Sachse lost a heartbreak of a game 34-28 in overtime to Lakeview Centennial.

The Mustangs (0-1, 0-3) had a touchdown advantage late in the 4th quarter, but a 15-play 91-yard drive by the Patriots (1-0, 2-1) finished with a touchdown pass from Jonathan Hester to Johnathan Whittle to tie the game. Sachse had a chance to win the game and regulation, and drove to the Patriots’ 16-yard line but threw an untimely interception at the goal line, leading to overtime.

Sachse began overtime with possession but was backed up to a 3rd and 25 at the Patriots’ 40. Courtlin Scott was able to salvage an opportunity to take the lead, getting a screen pass from Brenden George and taking it to the 20-yard line, but the ensuing field goal attempt fell just short.

The running game led the way for the Mustangs once again, as Pope Akanna finished with 202 yards on the ground and two scores. The passing attack never quite got into a rhythm, with George completing 7-of-19 pass attempts for 91 yards.

Sachse looks to bounce back next Friday, Sept. 16 against Rowlett at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

By Austin Cookson – For the full story, see next week’s issue of The Sachse News.

