Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Chief speaks to city leaders in wake of officer shooting

by | Sep 15, 2022 | Latest

Sachse’s Police Chief reassured residents their community is safe in the wake of a shooting that left two officers shot two weeks ago.

Bryan Sylvester addressed council during the Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting saying the department has received several messages from residents expressing their support for the department, which has meant a lot to officers. 

He also thanked officers from neighboring departments, such as Richardson, for assisting the department while it was short two officers.

“I’m equally proud of our community’s response toward the department,” Sylvester said. “We have received many cards, emails, texts, phone calls and visits all in support of our officers and department. The support of our citizens is invaluable; it is appreciated by all staff and is very meaningful to us.”

According to a Sept. 2 news release by the Sachse Police Department, two officers were shot at close range with a shotgun around midnight the same day. The officer on the driver’s side was shot in the head, while the other officer managed to draw his weapon and shoot the individual who fired into the vehicle.

The incident took place at Medpost Urgent Care, located at 7760 State Highway 78. Officers were completing an unrelated call for service when the unnamed subject fired into the vehicle.

Both officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and discharged from the hospital. The shooter was also treated at the hospital with undisclosed injuries. 

“I am grateful that our officers are safe and were not seriously injured,” said Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff.

Consistent with department protocols, the case was turned over to the Texas Rangers to continue investigating the shooting of both officers.

“That investigation is ongoing and I expect to provide more details later this week,” Sylvester said.

For the full story, see the Sept. 15 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Fallfest still open to vendors

Fallfest still open to vendors

Sep 15, 2022 |

With an annual fall celebration a little over a month away, local vendors can still register for a spot to showcase their business or restaurant.  The 37th Annual Sachse Fallfest hosted by the Sachse Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and end at...

read more
9/11 Stair Climb to honor 343 fallen firefighters

9/11 Stair Climb to honor 343 fallen firefighters

Sep 8, 2022 |

When terrorists attacked the World Trade Center Sept. 11, 2001, Adam Kroviak was a senior in high school while Haley Jeffcoat was just a 4-year-old with a father who worked in fire services. Kroviak recalls some memories from the day, but Jeffcoat only remembers...

read more
Sachse 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

Sachse 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

Sep 8, 2022 | ,

District play is here for the Sachse Mustangs, meaning they must fight to turn around their season. The goal in non-district was to play difficult competition to prepare itself for district and a playoff run and that’s exactly what Sachse (0-2) did. They had...

read more
Council approves budget for upcoming year

Council approves budget for upcoming year

Sep 7, 2022 |

With the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30, council considered the new budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 during its Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting. Director of Finance David Baldwin presented the final budget, which only included two changes from what was proposed...

read more
Garland ISD trustees receive accountability report

Garland ISD trustees receive accountability report

Sep 3, 2022 |

Garland ISD was one of the top districts among its Dallas County peers, according to a presentation during its most recent meeting. Trustees received a comparison to other urban districts in Dallas County during the Tuesday, Aug. 23, regular board meeting. Veronica...

read more
Building a bridge to support pregnant teens, women

Building a bridge to support pregnant teens, women

Sep 2, 2022 |

Wylie’s latest nonprofit is on a mission to serve women at a time when they need it the most. Hope Bridge Pregnancy Resource Center, a ministry of Youth with a Mission Wylie (YWAM), offers free pregnancy testing, resources and support for women facing unplanned...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021