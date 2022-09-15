Chief speaks to city leaders in wake of officer shooting

Sachse’s Police Chief reassured residents their community is safe in the wake of a shooting that left two officers shot two weeks ago.

Bryan Sylvester addressed council during the Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting saying the department has received several messages from residents expressing their support for the department, which has meant a lot to officers.

He also thanked officers from neighboring departments, such as Richardson, for assisting the department while it was short two officers.

“I’m equally proud of our community’s response toward the department,” Sylvester said. “We have received many cards, emails, texts, phone calls and visits all in support of our officers and department. The support of our citizens is invaluable; it is appreciated by all staff and is very meaningful to us.”

According to a Sept. 2 news release by the Sachse Police Department, two officers were shot at close range with a shotgun around midnight the same day. The officer on the driver’s side was shot in the head, while the other officer managed to draw his weapon and shoot the individual who fired into the vehicle.

The incident took place at Medpost Urgent Care, located at 7760 State Highway 78. Officers were completing an unrelated call for service when the unnamed subject fired into the vehicle.

Both officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and discharged from the hospital. The shooter was also treated at the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

“I am grateful that our officers are safe and were not seriously injured,” said Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff.

Consistent with department protocols, the case was turned over to the Texas Rangers to continue investigating the shooting of both officers.

“That investigation is ongoing and I expect to provide more details later this week,” Sylvester said.

For the full story, see the Sept. 15 issue of The Sachse News.