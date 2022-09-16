Council approves fiscal year 2022-’23 budget, tax rate

With the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30, council considered the new budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 during its Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting.

Director of Finance David Baldwin presented the final budget, which only included two changes from what was proposed during the Aug. 15 meeting. The utility fund budget is now $18.2 million while the Economic Development Corporation now has $636,357 at its disposal.

General fund revenues remain budgeted at $25.1 million for 2022-23 while expenditures are set at $24.7 million. The projected surplus is budgeted to be $362,849 for the fund.

Property tax revenues citywide are projected to climb by a little over $3 million compared to their totals one year ago. General fund tax revenues are budgeted at $19.3 million compared to $17.3 million in the previous fiscal year.

The two major expenditures are the police and fire department budgets, which add up to $12.8 million.

The fire department expenditures are budgeted at $6.2 million compared to $5.1 million in the previous budget. The police department budget is set at $6.6 million, compared to $5.7 million last year.

Utility fund revenue is budgeted at $14.8 million compared to $14 million in the 2021-22 budget. Expenditures are budgeted at $18.2 million, compared to $13.3 million over the same period.

The projected deficit for the fund is $3.4 million.

According to the budget document released by the city, there is a $3.9 million increase in capital outlay expenses in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

The debt services fund revenue is budgeted at $6.3 million compared to $7.1 million in the previous budget. Expenditures are budgeted at $6.2 million compared to $7.1 million over the same period.

A surplus of $79,555 is projected for the fund.

Council approved the budget.

