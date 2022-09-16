Sachse Mustangs hold on to win hammer over Rowlett in wild shootout

GARLAND – In a rivalry game where both teams were looking for their first win of the season, Sachse and Rowlett played in a back-and-forth affair that saw two ties and three lead changes in the final quarter.

The Mustangs (1-1 in 9-6A, 1-3) eventually got the score that mattered, as Brenden George found Courtlin Scott for a 55-yard touchdown reception with 2:16 remaining the game to give Sachse a 48-41 victory over the Eagles (0-2 in 9-6A, 0-4).

Rowlett couldn’t get its offense going on its final drive, as Mustangs defensive end Amechi Ofili sacked Eagles quarterback Andrew Ellison on third down. Fourth down saw a desperation heave that fell incomplete on the sideline, sealing the game for Sachse.

The Mustangs faced a 21-14 deficit at the end of the first half, but an up-tempo attack led by George saw five touchdowns scored in the second half. George threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Scott on all three. The wideout finished with 176 yards receiving on seven receptions. Pope Akanna also scored three touchdowns on 160 rushing yards.

The win also made history for the Mustangs, as head coach Mark Behrens becomes the winningest coach in Garland ISD history, notching the 115th victory of his career. Sachse will turn around and host Wylie East next Friday for their homecoming game.

By Austin Cookson – For the full story, see next week’s issue of The Sachse News.