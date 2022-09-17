Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

District holds poverty simulation at SHS

by | Sep 17, 2022 | Latest

To help equip its counselors with knowledge about how poverty affects students, Garland ISD held a simulation putting staff in the position of an impoverished family.

The simulation was held Sept. 2 at Sachse High School and featured two sessions — one for high school counselors and the other for elementary and middle school counseling staff.

According to the Census Bureau, 12.1% of Garland’s population live in poverty. Tiffany Gilmore, director of guidance and counseling, said it was important to hold this simulation to help its counselors better understand and empathize with conditions students may find themselves in.

“Some of the students and families we serve are experiencing poverty,” Gilmore said. “It was important to facilitate this demonstration to give counselors an idea of what these families deal with so they can better support our students.”

Planning for the poverty simulation began in April, said Raquel Gillham, facilitator for guidance and counseling. The district selected Sachse High School because it was one of the only schools in GISD capable of hosting 170 staff. It also picked Sept. 2 because students were not in school because of the Labor Day holiday.

Tables and chairs were set up by 8 a.m. Sept. 2 for the simulation with about 80 or so counselors attending the morning session and the remaining half attending the afternoon session that began around 1 p.m. Preparations for the event began at 6 a.m., said Gillham.

Garland ISD did not use a third-party facilitator, instead it used a simulation kit created by the Missouri Community Action Network, a Jefferson City, MO, nonprofit organization that serves 250,000 low-income Missourians.

For the full story, see the Sept. 15 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Council approves fiscal year 2022-’23 budget, tax rate

Council approves fiscal year 2022-’23 budget, tax rate

Sep 16, 2022 |

With the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30, council considered the new budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 during its Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting. Director of Finance David Baldwin presented the final budget, which only included two changes from what was proposed...

read more
Fallfest still open to vendors

Fallfest still open to vendors

Sep 15, 2022 |

With an annual fall celebration a little over a month away, local vendors can still register for a spot to showcase their business or restaurant.  The 37th Annual Sachse Fallfest hosted by the Sachse Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and end at...

read more
Chief speaks to city leaders in wake of officer shooting

Chief speaks to city leaders in wake of officer shooting

Sep 15, 2022 |

Sachse’s Police Chief reassured residents their community is safe in the wake of a shooting that left two officers shot two weeks ago. Bryan Sylvester addressed council during the Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting saying the department has received several messages from...

read more
9/11 Stair Climb to honor 343 fallen firefighters

9/11 Stair Climb to honor 343 fallen firefighters

Sep 8, 2022 |

When terrorists attacked the World Trade Center Sept. 11, 2001, Adam Kroviak was a senior in high school while Haley Jeffcoat was just a 4-year-old with a father who worked in fire services. Kroviak recalls some memories from the day, but Jeffcoat only remembers...

read more
Sachse 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

Sachse 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

Sep 8, 2022 | ,

District play is here for the Sachse Mustangs, meaning they must fight to turn around their season. The goal in non-district was to play difficult competition to prepare itself for district and a playoff run and that’s exactly what Sachse (0-2) did. They had...

read more
Council approves budget for upcoming year

Council approves budget for upcoming year

Sep 7, 2022 |

With the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30, council considered the new budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 during its Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting. Director of Finance David Baldwin presented the final budget, which only included two changes from what was proposed...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021