Council schedules two public hearings

Councilmembers set the date for two public hearings pertaining to The Station during its most recent council meeting Monday, Sept. 19.

Jason Hughes, the city’s financial advisor with Hilltop Securities, presented a resolution to schedule a public hearing and approve a preliminary assessment roll for the city’s Public Improvement District (PID) No. 1. The PID was created in 2020 and encompasses the area of The Station.

City Manager Gina Nash presented a different resolution to amend the city’s contribution to the second Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), which is also made up of land in The Station.

“Now that we have changed our tax rate, we need to be able to reflect that within TIRZ No. 2,” Nash said.

When the city initially entered into its development agreement for The Station, it pledged to contribute a certain percentage of its tax rate. The agreement outlines a capped value but the city needs to adjust its contribution to comply with the ordinance establishing the TIRZ.

Both measures require a public hearing, which will be held during the Oct. 17 meeting.

In other business, council authorized Fire Chief Martin Wade to terminate the mutual aid agreement for fire and ambulance services in the future and approved Police Chief Bryan Sylvester’s request for authorization to receive grant funding for ballistic shields.

