Which is more powerful, influence or authority?

We’re solidly into an election season where people are making plenty of claims regarding how they are more of an authority on issues. They suppose being an authority or having authority is a winning track.

What if authority isn’t the greatest asset for a leader? Are there better characteristics that show up in the life of a leader that might make for better leadership demonstration of skills?

One dictionary definition of authority says, “the power or right to give commands, to enforce obedience.” Using power, position or personality, many leaders seek to coerce others into following them. Some even use fear tactics to prove their position and leadership best for everyone.

This doesn’t just happen in politics. It happens in families, workplaces, even friendships. I would suggest there’s a better way to impact and lead others. It’s through influence.

J. Oswald Sanders wrote, “Leadership is influence, the ability of one person to influence others.” His point is that influence is a quality that changes the life direction or mindset of people. Versus authority that forces behavior without changing the heart or mind necessarily.

Jesus had all authority, yet worked more often to demonstrate influence in people’s lives. In chapter one of the Gospel of Mark, Jesus demonstrated that he had authority over spiritual issues (he cast out a demon) and physical issues (healed Peter’s mother-in-law). After teaching in the synagogue that day, the people noted Jesus taught with more authority than all their other teachers.

Yet, Jesus didn’t assert his authority. In fact, when a demon announced Jesus was God, he told the demon to keep it quiet. Still, people heard about the healings and the whole town brought their needy to Jesus to be healed. His influence couldn’t be contained.

A good leader is one who leads well and allows their influence to impact others over an authoritarian approach. This is true in the home, workplace, or politics.

Jesus created disciples who followed in his footsteps. He wasn’t seeking to drive followers to obey him out of fear. He led by example and let those who wanted to follow that example. That’s what a good leader does.

As a parent, voter, employee, manager, or friend, strive to be an example who influences others through the leadership of influence rather than authority. A life of integrity is much better than a leadership of coercion. Having others who want to follow you because of a good example is better than force of position or personality.

Consider what kind of leader you want to follow and what kind of leader you want to be.

By Jeff Denton