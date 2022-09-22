Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Which is more powerful, influence or authority?

by | Sep 22, 2022 | Opinion

We’re solidly into an election season where people are making plenty of claims regarding how they are more of an authority on issues. They suppose being an authority or having authority is a winning track. 

What if authority isn’t the greatest asset for a leader? Are there better characteristics that show up in the life of a leader that might make for better leadership demonstration of skills?  

One dictionary definition of authority says, “the power or right to give commands, to enforce obedience.” Using power, position or personality, many leaders seek to coerce others into following them. Some even use fear tactics to prove their position and leadership best for everyone.  

This doesn’t just happen in politics. It happens in families, workplaces, even friendships. I would suggest there’s a better way to impact and lead others. It’s through influence.  

J. Oswald Sanders wrote, “Leadership is influence, the ability of one person to influence others.” His point is that influence is a quality that changes the life direction or mindset of people. Versus authority that forces behavior without changing the heart or mind necessarily.  

Jesus had all authority, yet worked more often to demonstrate influence in people’s lives. In chapter one of the Gospel of Mark, Jesus demonstrated that he had authority over spiritual issues (he cast out a demon) and physical issues (healed Peter’s mother-in-law). After teaching in the synagogue that day, the people noted Jesus taught with more authority than all their other teachers.  

Yet, Jesus didn’t assert his authority. In fact, when a demon announced Jesus was God, he told the demon to keep it quiet. Still, people heard about the healings and the whole town brought their needy to Jesus to be healed. His influence couldn’t be contained.  

A good leader is one who leads well and allows their influence to impact others over an authoritarian approach. This is true in the home, workplace, or politics.  

Jesus created disciples who followed in his footsteps. He wasn’t seeking to drive followers to obey him out of fear. He led by example and let those who wanted to follow that example. That’s what a good leader does.  

As a parent, voter, employee, manager, or friend, strive to be an example who influences others through the leadership of influence rather than authority. A life of integrity is much better than a leadership of coercion. Having others who want to follow you because of a good example is better than force of position or personality.  

Consider what kind of leader you want to follow and what kind of leader you want to be.  

By Jeff Denton

0 Comments

Related News

Remember to remember

Remember to remember

Sep 16, 2022 |

How good is your memory? I remember many years ago laughing at my grandmother because she would leave one room and go into another and forget why she went into that room. Well, I’m not laughing anymore because I often experience that myself nowadays! It’s a normal...

read more
What I learned from smoking

What I learned from smoking

Sep 9, 2022 |

I’d always wanted to do it, but I’ve just felt a little insecure about it. I stood with friends as they did it, talking to other friends who also did it. It’s like they had a connection that I was on the outside of. I smelled of their smoke, I heard their stories, but...

read more
What drives us

What drives us

Sep 2, 2022 |

Not so long ago, you could tell quite a bit about someone by the car they drove. If someone drove a sensible vehicle, such as a small sedan, they were frugal and wanted to make sure their family enjoyed comfort during their travels. If someone drove a big red sports...

read more
Making out like a bandit

Making out like a bandit

Aug 26, 2022 |

I don’t remember a time when Burt Reynolds wasn’t around. That is until he passed away a few years ago. When Gunsmoke was one of the biggest shows on television, Burt played the town blacksmith, Quint Asper. It was a character I noticed because my grandfather and...

read more
Under the chinaberry tree

Under the chinaberry tree

Aug 19, 2022 |

My grandparents lived modestly. Most from their generation did. It wasn’t a choice. It was necessity. My grandmother and grandfather were teens when the depression hit, so instead of enjoying their formative years, they worked to eat. They worked to survive. I heard a...

read more
Delayed joy

Delayed joy

Aug 12, 2022 |

Crucifixion might be the worst form of torture to ever be dreamed up in the imagination of deranged men. The process was slow and agonizing. It was intended to squeeze every ounce of life out of its participant and maximize each painful moment. Agony, through the...

read more
What my friend taught me

What my friend taught me

Aug 5, 2022 |

Chris Taylor was police officer in Wylie. He was a husband, father, and grandfather. He was distinguished as a friend to many. Too me, he was more than a friend. He was also my life partner. I wasn’t ready to say “Goodbye” to my friend. Years ago, I had taken Chris to...

read more
More than a feeling

More than a feeling

Jul 29, 2022 |

Maybe you remember or heard the unique 1967 song crafted by The Beatles, “All You Need Is Love”. It was not only a popular song but a popular saying during the 60’s anti-ware movement. Though its 55 years later, the music and the message still ring in the hearts of...

read more
Thanks for checking

Thanks for checking

Jul 22, 2022 |

People in the South check on each other. I’m not sure if this happens elsewhere, but it’s almost innate for a person raised around where I was to check on folks. In Ashdown, Arkansas, people left their keys in their cars, so they obviously didn’t lock their houses....

read more
Don’t stand alone

Don’t stand alone

Jul 15, 2022 |

As Americans we love “do it yourself”. DIY has become a national phenomenon. There are whole TV networks dedicated to DIY. Nothing wrong with that of course. It’s fun to figure things out on your own and complete a project then sit back and admire your work. ...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021