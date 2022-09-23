Sachse 3 keys to defeating Wylie East

Sachse picked up its first regular season win last Friday but now will have its hands full against one of the top teams in District 9-6A.

The Mustangs (1-1, 1-3) host the Wylie East Raiders (1-0, 3-0) for homecoming Friday night, the last unbeaten team in the district.

Wylie East, new to 6A competition, is coming off a dramatic win over Naaman Forest, their first ever in District 9-6A. Despite unflattering preseason predictions with the Raiders projected to finish seventh in the district, this will be one of the toughest tests of Sachse’s season.

Here are the three keys to Sachse defeating Wylie East Friday.

1. Contain Terrell Washington Jr.

Terrell Washington Jr. is the most important player in the Wylie East offense.

They move him around the field at receiver, running back and quarterback. On any given play and he’s a talent that can make defenses pay. He leads the team with seven touchdowns this season and will want to make an impact again in week five.

For Sachse, the secondary will have to do everything it can to slow him down. The Mustangs allowed five receiving touchdowns to Rowlett last week and will need to be at the top of their game to slow down a player of Washington Jr’s caliber.

For the full story, see the Sept. 22 issue of The Sachse News.