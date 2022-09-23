Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Sachse 3 keys to defeating Wylie East

by | Sep 23, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Sachse picked up its first regular season win last Friday but now will have its hands full against one of the top teams in District 9-6A.

The Mustangs (1-1, 1-3) host the Wylie East Raiders (1-0, 3-0) for homecoming Friday night, the last unbeaten team in the district.

Wylie East, new to 6A competition, is coming off a dramatic win over Naaman Forest, their first ever in District 9-6A. Despite unflattering preseason predictions with the Raiders projected to finish seventh in the district, this will be one of the toughest tests of Sachse’s season.

Here are the three keys to Sachse defeating Wylie East Friday.

1. Contain Terrell Washington Jr.

Terrell Washington Jr. is the most important player in the Wylie East offense.

They move him around the field at receiver, running back and quarterback. On any given play and he’s a talent that can make defenses pay. He leads the team with seven touchdowns this season and will want to make an impact again in week five.

For Sachse, the secondary will have to do everything it can to slow him down. The Mustangs allowed five receiving touchdowns to Rowlett last week and will need to be at the top of their game to slow down a player of Washington Jr’s caliber.

For the full story, see the Sept. 22 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Historical Society to hold Day of the Dead event

Historical Society to hold Day of the Dead event

Sep 23, 2022 |

Sachse’s Historical Society is venturing into the unknown waters of a paid event to celebrate an important holiday to those of Mexican heritage. The event is called “Celebration of Souls” and will not only educate residents about Dia de los Muertos — Day of the Dead —...

read more
Fire department partners with Carter BloodCare

Fire department partners with Carter BloodCare

Sep 22, 2022 |

Sachse Fire-Rescue is adding another component to its emergency medical services that could help provide better care and save lives. Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 14, all ambulances used by the department will carry a cooler with blood products supplied by Carter...

read more
Public Safety Day Sept. 24

Public Safety Day Sept. 24

Sep 22, 2022 |

First responders in Sachse will have the opportunity to show off their services and equipment to the city in an upcoming event. Public Safety Day — scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 — will be hosted by the Sachse Police Department and Sachse...

read more
Council schedules two public hearings

Council schedules two public hearings

Sep 21, 2022 |

Councilmembers set the date for two public hearings pertaining to The Station during its most recent council meeting Monday, Sept. 19. Jason Hughes, the city’s financial advisor with Hilltop Securities, presented a resolution to schedule a public hearing and approve a...

read more
District holds poverty simulation at SHS

District holds poverty simulation at SHS

Sep 17, 2022 |

To help equip its counselors with knowledge about how poverty affects students, Garland ISD held a simulation putting staff in the position of an impoverished family. The simulation was held Sept. 2 at Sachse High School and featured two sessions — one for high school...

read more
Council approves fiscal year 2022-’23 budget, tax rate

Council approves fiscal year 2022-’23 budget, tax rate

Sep 16, 2022 |

With the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30, council considered the new budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 during its Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting. Director of Finance David Baldwin presented the final budget, which only included two changes from what was proposed...

read more
Fallfest still open to vendors

Fallfest still open to vendors

Sep 15, 2022 |

With an annual fall celebration a little over a month away, local vendors can still register for a spot to showcase their business or restaurant.  The 37th Annual Sachse Fallfest hosted by the Sachse Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and end at...

read more
Chief speaks to city leaders in wake of officer shooting

Chief speaks to city leaders in wake of officer shooting

Sep 15, 2022 |

Sachse’s Police Chief reassured residents their community is safe in the wake of a shooting that left two officers shot two weeks ago. Bryan Sylvester addressed council during the Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting saying the department has received several messages from...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021