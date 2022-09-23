Sachse Mustangs unable to reign in unbeaten Wylie East

On a festive homecoming night where Sachse looked to build off of its first victory of the season, Wylie East played spoiler and ran past the Mustangs 45-17 at Homer B. Johnson Stadium Friday night.

Sachse (1-4, 1-2 District 9-6A) was unable to contain Purdue commit Terrell Washington Jr, who scored five touchdowns for the Raiders (4-0, 2-0), including one on an 80-yard punt return.

The Mustangs were unable to replicate the passing attack of the previous week, as Wylie East limited Sachse to just 101 total passing yards. The running game provided a steady presence with 197 total yards but lacked the explosive plays seen in previous games.

The Mustangs look to bounce back as they take on Naaman Forest at Williams Stadium next Friday, Sept. 30.

By Austin Cookson – For the full story, see next week’s issue of The Sachse News.