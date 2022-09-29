Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Sachse 3 keys to defeating Naaman Forest

by | Sep 29, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Sachse is entering must-win territory with just six games left in the season.

The Mustangs (1-2, 1-4) dropped their second district game last week to Wylie East. While picked by some to win the District 9-6A championship, that dream seems all but gone. A playoff spot, however, is still certainly possible over the last month of the season. The next test is Naaman Forest (1-1, 1-3) Friday night.

The Rangers were another popular pick to win the championship but struggled in a difficult non-district schedule and also lost to Wylie East. Week six could be telling for both teams and what future lies ahead over the last five games.

Here are the three keys to Sachse defeating Naaman Forest at Williams Stadium.

1. Win the battle of strengths

Markis Deal and the Naaman Forest offensive line is one of the best in the area, helping the team average five yards per carry. They have 42 pancake blocks through three games.

On the defensive side, Sachse’s Amechi and Cheta Ofili have been the strength of the Mustangs, creating a menacing pass rush tandem. It’s a battle of some of the best talent that District 9-6A has to offer, and the winning side of the battle may end up leading their team to victory. It’s not very often that an offensive and defensive line are highlighted, but with both teams anchored by four-star talents, it’s the matchup everyone will want to see. The battle of the trenches should have a huge impact on who can come out on top between Sachse and Naaman Forest.

For the full story, see the Sept. 29 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Pumpkin Prowl set for Oct. 15

Pumpkin Prowl set for Oct. 15

Oct 1, 2022 |

Spooky season is underway and a local event will challenge local residents to don their best costumes for prizes during a fall tradition in Sachse. The annual Pumpkin Prowl will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Salmon Park, located at 4302 Williford...

read more
Sachse falls in second half loss to Naaman Forest

Sachse falls in second half loss to Naaman Forest

Sep 30, 2022 | ,

With the Mustangs looking for a much-needed win heading into its bye week, the offense turned the ball over four times, leading to a 39-13 victory for Naaman Forest at Williams Stadium Friday night. Brendan Haygood scored on an 8-yard carry with 20 seconds remaining...

read more
Costume parties highlight library’s October events

Costume parties highlight library’s October events

Sep 30, 2022 |

Will the official start to fall in the rearview mirror, the Sachse Public Library is ramping up its fall programming in October. Senior Librarian of Programming Shelley Salcido and Library Programming Assistant Megan Noble both say they are excited about the various...

read more
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Sep 29, 2022 |

Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to...

read more
Council OKs application for bullet shield grant

Council OKs application for bullet shield grant

Sep 29, 2022 |

A grant aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Sachse Police Department was on the agenda of the most recent council meeting. Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented the grant to councilmembers during the Monday, Sept. 19, meeting. “We have completed the...

read more
Home burglarized, suspects arrested

Home burglarized, suspects arrested

Sep 29, 2022 |

An elderly woman who lives in the 200 block of Starlite Dr. in Murphy was tied up and her home was burglarized by two men according to the Murphy Police Department. At 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 28, police were dispatched to the residence after a neighbor called about...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021