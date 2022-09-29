Sachse 3 keys to defeating Naaman Forest

Sachse is entering must-win territory with just six games left in the season.

The Mustangs (1-2, 1-4) dropped their second district game last week to Wylie East. While picked by some to win the District 9-6A championship, that dream seems all but gone. A playoff spot, however, is still certainly possible over the last month of the season. The next test is Naaman Forest (1-1, 1-3) Friday night.

The Rangers were another popular pick to win the championship but struggled in a difficult non-district schedule and also lost to Wylie East. Week six could be telling for both teams and what future lies ahead over the last five games.

Here are the three keys to Sachse defeating Naaman Forest at Williams Stadium.

1. Win the battle of strengths

Markis Deal and the Naaman Forest offensive line is one of the best in the area, helping the team average five yards per carry. They have 42 pancake blocks through three games.

On the defensive side, Sachse’s Amechi and Cheta Ofili have been the strength of the Mustangs, creating a menacing pass rush tandem. It’s a battle of some of the best talent that District 9-6A has to offer, and the winning side of the battle may end up leading their team to victory. It’s not very often that an offensive and defensive line are highlighted, but with both teams anchored by four-star talents, it’s the matchup everyone will want to see. The battle of the trenches should have a huge impact on who can come out on top between Sachse and Naaman Forest.

For the full story, see the Sept. 29 issue of The Sachse News.