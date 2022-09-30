Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Costume parties highlight library’s October events

by | Sep 30, 2022 | Latest

Will the official start to fall in the rearview mirror, the Sachse Public Library is ramping up its fall programming in October.

Senior Librarian of Programming Shelley Salcido and Library Programming Assistant Megan Noble both say they are excited about the various events, which are set to begin in earnest Monday, Oct. 3.

Throughout the whole month, the library is collecting donations of pet supplies for the animal shelter, Noble said, as part of its “DogTober” program. Individuals can bring in any pet food, toys, treats and other necessary pet supplies that will go toward the operation of the shelter.

“Patrons can bring anything they would like to donate to the shelter and we’ll get it to them,” Noble said. “It’ll be really convenient for them.”

Both Noble and Salcido said it is another way the library can give back to the shelter, which has been a longtime partner.

“It was something important for the community to come together and help each other,” Noble said. “It’s something that has been done in the past and needs to be brought back. Everybody loves the animal shelter and wants to help them out.”

Beginning Oct. 26, the library will host three costume parties during its regular story times. After the story, attendees will be able to parade around the library wearing their Halloween costumes and collect candy from library staff.

Not leaving residents’ four-legged friends out, there will be a pet costume contest at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and owners are invited to dress themselves up alongside their pets.

“They can bring their dogs up and dress them up in costumes,” Noble said. “We’ll have a costume contest at 11:30 a.m. and there will be little prizes.”

Awards will be given out for the best costumes, she said, adding that a representative from the Sachse Animal Shelter will attend to accept donations.

For individuals interested in decorating a pumpkin for Halloween, the library will be giving out pumpkins and a decoration kit starting Monday, Oct. 3. Throughout that week, residents will be able to decorate their pumpkin, said Salcido.

For the full story, see the Sept. 29 issue of The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

Pumpkin Prowl set for Oct. 15

Pumpkin Prowl set for Oct. 15

Oct 1, 2022 |

Spooky season is underway and a local event will challenge local residents to don their best costumes for prizes during a fall tradition in Sachse. The annual Pumpkin Prowl will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Salmon Park, located at 4302 Williford...

read more
Sachse falls in second half loss to Naaman Forest

Sachse falls in second half loss to Naaman Forest

Sep 30, 2022 | ,

With the Mustangs looking for a much-needed win heading into its bye week, the offense turned the ball over four times, leading to a 39-13 victory for Naaman Forest at Williams Stadium Friday night. Brendan Haygood scored on an 8-yard carry with 20 seconds remaining...

read more
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Sep 29, 2022 |

Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to...

read more
Sachse 3 keys to defeating Naaman Forest

Sachse 3 keys to defeating Naaman Forest

Sep 29, 2022 | ,

Sachse is entering must-win territory with just six games left in the season. The Mustangs (1-2, 1-4) dropped their second district game last week to Wylie East. While picked by some to win the District 9-6A championship, that dream seems all but gone. A playoff spot,...

read more
Council OKs application for bullet shield grant

Council OKs application for bullet shield grant

Sep 29, 2022 |

A grant aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Sachse Police Department was on the agenda of the most recent council meeting. Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented the grant to councilmembers during the Monday, Sept. 19, meeting. “We have completed the...

read more
Home burglarized, suspects arrested

Home burglarized, suspects arrested

Sep 29, 2022 |

An elderly woman who lives in the 200 block of Starlite Dr. in Murphy was tied up and her home was burglarized by two men according to the Murphy Police Department. At 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 28, police were dispatched to the residence after a neighbor called about...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021