Sachse falls in second half loss to Naaman Forest

With the Mustangs looking for a much-needed win heading into its bye week, the offense turned the ball over four times, leading to a 39-13 victory for Naaman Forest at Williams Stadium Friday night.

Brendan Haygood scored on an 8-yard carry with 20 seconds remaining in the first half to get the Mustangs (1-5, 1-3 District 9-6A) within one score, 12-7. In the second half, however, the Rangers (2-3, 2-1) used a strong third quarter behind the legs of Isaiah Cunning, scoring 20 points to extend its lead to 32-7.

Turnovers were a big cause of Sachse’s woes, as three fumbles led to three of the Rangers’ touchdowns.

Sachse now has a bye week as they look to right the ship, with their next game on Thursday, Oct. 13 against Garland at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

By Austin Cookson – For the full story, see next week’s issue of The Sachse News.