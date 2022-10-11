Sachse win streak at eight in a row

Sachse continues to win and dominate District 9-6A, now just a few games away from yet another trophy.

Leading the way for the No. 18 Lady Mustangs (11-0, 28-10) was Macy Taylor, who became the third player in Sachse school history to reach 1,000 kills for her high school career. She was able to do so early in the match last Tuesday, as Sachse went on to defeat North Garland 3-0 (25-6, 26-7, 25-8).

The Providence commit has continued to be one of the top players, as she leads the team with 397 kills this season, along with being a key player on defense.

“She’s great, she’s a glue for us,” Jones said. “She does pretty much everything we need her to do when it’s supposed to be done. From everything to being coachable and she’s a great captain and leader on this team.”

The team played just one game for the week, but Sachse now sits just three wins away from at least a share of the District 9-6A championships.

In fact, if Wylie East loses to Wylie on Friday, the Lady Mustangs can clinch the championship next Tuesday at home against Rowlett. Despite all of the success the team is having, coach Jones is still finding ways to help the team improve ahead of the postseason.