Today is the deadline to register to vote

by | Oct 11, 2022 | Latest

The final day to register to vote in the November election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

In the upcoming election, voters will cast their ballots in state, county and federal elections. 

In Texas, Eligible voters must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the county where the application is submitted, at least 17 years 10 months, not a convicted felon unless certain eligibility requirements are met or declared mentally incapacitated.

In person applications can be filled out in-person at the county registrar’s office, mailed in as long as the envelope is postmarked by Oct. 11 or filled out online.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Voter registration applications can be found online at sos.state.tx.us and must be filled out and returned to the county Voter Registrar’s Office.

