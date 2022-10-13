Subscribe
Rejuvenated Sachse uses strong second-half to upset Garland

by | Oct 13, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Coming off a much-needed bye week, the Mustangs looked like a team that used that time to improve in all phases of the game, as Sachse (2-5, 2-3 District 9-6A) defeated Garland (4-4, 3-3) 48-29 Thursday night at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

The effectiveness of the running game, led once again by Pope Akanna with 170 rushing yards and a touchdown, opened up opportunities for Brenden George and the passing game in the second half.

After Garland took the lead 23-20 with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Sachse scored 21 unanswered points, as George connected with Santana Quinn and Kaliq Lockett for tightly contested touchdown passes in the second half to extend the Mustangs lead to 41-23. Brendan Haygood and Grayson King each added two rushing scores for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs’ defense held Garland to less than 100 passing yards, as Tyler Rice and Jaron Counts each nabbed an interception to help stave off Garland’s threats. 

Sachse looks to continue its winning ways against South Garland next Thursday, Oct. 20 at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

By Austin Cookson – For the full story, see next week’s issue of The Sachse News.

