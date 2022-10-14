Subscribe
Garland ISD creates bond committee

by | Oct 14, 2022

Garland ISD considered taking action on a future bond after previous delays to the process.

Superintendent Ricardo Lopez addressed the board of trustees during a special meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, saying that the district was ready to move forward with its first bond since 2014, which was a $455.5 million proposition.

Lopez said GISD conducted facilities evaluations beginning in 2018 but the COVID pandemic delayed the process from going forward. In the assessment, evaluators were tasked with identifying interior improvements — such as plumbing and heating and air conditioning systems — and other additions that could help enhance the education of students in the 21st century.

“That rubric was used at each and every one of our facilities,” Lopez said. “From there, we looked at what we would want to put in a bond but then COVID hit and we put a pause on that.”

Over the summer, discussions of a potential bond resumed, said Lopez, and district administrators began drawing up plans for a citizen bond committee. The committee will be made up of 81 individuals, he added, which will include students, district employees and community members. Lopez said no elected officials would sit on the committee.

“You will see that it’s not heavily loaded on a lot of employees,” Lopez said. “Matter of fact,  there are only eight, maybe nine, employees out of the 81 people on there. This is highly involved citizens we’re getting on there.”

Each chamber of commerce from Sachse, Garland and Rowlett will be represented as well. There will also be eight student representatives — seven from the district’s high schools and one representing the Career and Technical Education program. 

“We’re still in the process of looking for students to fill that role,” Lopez said.

For the full story, see the Oct. 13 issue of The Sachse News.

