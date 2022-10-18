Council directs staff to continue developing Neighborhood Partnership Program

Councilmembers considered a proposed addition to the city that aims to maintain the city’s neighborhoods as it approaches buildout.

Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose presented a Neighborhood Partnership Program — something other cities have used to preserve parts of aging neighborhoods — during the Monday, Oct. 17 council meeting.

Rose said the initial phases of the program would be limited to sign toppers, such as denoting a historic neighborhood, screening walls and entry features for a neighborhood.

To receive the funds for these projects, a subdivision would not be required to have a homeowners association, she said, adding that neighborhoods could receive funds by applying for grants from the city. Once the projects are completed, the city would take over ownership and maintenance of them.

Rose cited the potential high maintenance costs as a reason the city would assume responsibility for the beautification projects. The first project the city would tackle is likely to be the screening wall near the Hudson Crossing neighborhood.

In other business, council approved a resolution to submit the construction of Woodbridge Parkway from State Highway 78 to Creek Crossing, which is estimated to cost $8 million, to Collin County as part of its annual call for projects. If approved the county would cover 70% of the project’s construction costs.

Councilmembers also conducted two public hearings concerning the levying of assessments for Public Improvement District No. 1 and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2 but no residents came forward.

For the full story, see the Oct. 27 issue of The Sachse News.