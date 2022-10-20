Charter amendment election to be held Nov. 8

In Texas, different municipalities operate under one of two distinct sets of rules, general law or home rule.

In simplified terms, general law cities typically have a population of less than 5,000 and home rule cities have populations 5,000 or higher. Although there are over 350 home rule cities in Texas, not all cities choose to move from general law to home rule as their population grows.

The minimum threshold to pass a home rule charter is a population of 5,000 residents, which is generally when most cities pass charters of their own.

The city of Sachse is a home rule city and adopted its charter in 1986 after it was passed by voters. Unlike some nearby cities that have requirements for the frequency for a charter review, Sachse’s charter contains no such requirements.

The most recent review commission was appointed in March 2022, and after a thorough evaluation, the committee came up with 23 propositions to be considered in the Nov. 8 election.

The propositions each include a proposed amendment to the city’s current home rule charter and those amendments are included in their entirety on pages 4-7C of this issue.

Proposition 1 corrects a grammatical error in Section 2.02 in the charter.

Proposition 2 adds verbiage to number places for councilmembers on the Sachse City Council.

Proposition 3 will clarify the staggering of the dates in which the mayor and councilmembers are elected.

Proposition 4 removes a verbiage about the length of terms and provide term limit language.

Proposition 5 adds the word “until” to correct a grammatical error in Section 3.04.

Proposition 6 removes the word “uniform” in reference to special elections fill vacant places of the mayor or councilmembers.

Proposition 7 adds verbiage to allow council to adopt plats or designate the authority to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Proposition 8 adds verbiage to allow the mayor or three councilmembers to call for a special council meeting.

Proposition 9 removes the requirement for council meetings to be conducted in accordance with Roberts Rules of Order.

Proposition 10 amends the charter to provide for the publication of ordinances in a newspaper or other forms allowed by law.

Proposition 11 amends a section in the charter to require the publication of the city’s code of ordinances online.

Proposition 12 adds a potential requirement of bonds for municipal officers or employees who receive or pay out city funds.

Proposition 13 requires a person must reside within the city for 12 months prior to an election date to file for elected office.

Proposition 14 amends the number of required signatures on a petition for initiative from 20 to 10.

Proposition 15 increases the window for filing a petition for initiative and referendum from 30 days to 60 days.

Proposition 16 increases the window for filing a petition for recall from 30 days to 60 days.

Proposition 17 repeals section 7.10 and reserved for future use because of redundancy with Article VII in Section 7.04.

Proposition 18 amends the charter to allow the city manager to appoint a city tax assessor/collector or allows council to contract with another government entity for the service.

Proposition 19 amends the meeting requirements for the Planning and Zoning Commission from once per month or as needed.

Proposition 20 corrects a grammatical error in Section 11.07.

Proposition 21 provides for a posting on the city website of a comprehensive summary of the Charter Commission report presented to council.

Proposition 22 repeals the transitional provisions from the original adoption of the Home Rule Charter.

Proposition 23 adds gender-neutral language to several provisions in the charter.

