Early voting begins Oct. 24

Early voting for the November midterm elections begins next week as voters will decide the outcome of several races at the county, state and federal level.

Voters will be able to head to the polls beginning Monday, Oct. 24 with early voting closing on Friday, Nov. 4, ahead of Election Day Nov. 8.

Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28 and Sunday, Oct. 30. For voters heading to polling places Saturday, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, voting locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

At the state level, Republican Greg Abbott faces his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for the governor’s seat. In the lieutenant governor’s race, Republican Dan Patrick faces Mike Collier, who is running as the Democratic nominee.

Voters will also have their say in the race for attorney general, which pits two-term Republican Ken Paxton who is opposed by the Democratic candidate Rochelle Mercedes Garza. In the race for State Comptroller, Glenn Hegar is opposed by Janet T. Dudding.

Sachse residents will also vote for their state representative and senator. Those living in Collin County will vote in the race for District 33 in the Texas House of Representatives, which pits Republican Justin Holland against Democratic challenger Graeson Lynskey.

In State Senate District 8 Republican Angela Paxton faces off against Democratic nominee Jonathan Cocks.

Dallas County residents will vote in the race for District 112 which has Republican Angie Chen Button against Democratic challenger Elva Curl.

In the race for District 2 in the Texas Senate Republican Bob Hall faces Democratic nominee Prince S. Giadolor.

At the county level, Dallas County voters will cast ballots for the county judge and district attorney positions. The county clerk and district clerk races have already been decided as Democrat John F. Warren and Democrat Felicia Pitre have been re-elected to their respective positions.

In the Dallas County county judge race, Republican challenger Lauren Davis faces Democratic candidate Clay Jenkins. For criminal district attorney, Republican Faith Johnson is running against Democratic candidate John Creuzot.

Dallas County residents will vote in the race for District 5 which pits Republican Lance Gooden against Democratic nominee Tartisha Hill.

Collin County voters will cast ballots for county judge and district clerk. The criminal district attorney and county clerk races have already been decided because Republican Greg Willis and Republican Stacey Kemp are running unopposed for their respective positions.

In the Collin County county judge race, Republican Chris Hill is opposed by Democratic nominee Joshua Murray. In the district clerk race, Republican Mike Gould faces Democrat Greg Brignac.

Collin County residents of Sachse will also vote for their U.S. Representative for District 3 which pits Republican Keith Self against Democratic nominee Sandeep Srivastava.

Sachse voters will also have their say on charter amendments, which include provisions changing petition requirements, adding term limits to councilmembers and the mayor and clarifying grammar in the charter.

Those living in Collin County will also cast ballots in four races for the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees.

