Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

A Pizza History

by | Oct 21, 2022 | Opinion

The old question, “Where would you go first if you had a time machine?” is an easy one to answer for me. I’d visit all of my favorite long-since-gone childhood cafes, diners, and restaurants.

Not all, but one stop may soon be possible, without the help of H.G. Wells.

Growing up in Ashdown, Arkansas, we had some great places to eat. Ms. Mac’s served the best chicken fried steak ever. Mesamore’s had a plate lunch that was great. And the Tastee-Freez chili dogs were so good John Mellencamp mentioned them in a song.

Ashdown did not have a pizza parlor when I was growing up, but Texarkana did.

A man named Harold moved to Texarkana from Alabama. To my knowledge, he opened the town’s first pizza restaurant in the 1960s. It was aptly named, Harold’s Pizza. 

Harold’s first location was downtown, but in the early 70s he relocated to Stateline Avenue on the Texas side. Kmart had a strip shopping center next door, which was where Harold’s was located.

My father took us to Harold’s frequently. He’d order a large sausage pizza and we’d share it, with any leftovers going home with us.

Later, when I worked at KTFS radio in Texarkana, I’d order a pizza from Harold’s, put on a long song, usually American Pie or Do You Feel Like We Do, lock up the station and drive over to pick it up before the record ran out.

I can confess this now, but that was a huge no-no when I did it. Many things could have gone wrong, including the record skipping or getting stuck, or the boss showing up unexpectedly.

Time passed and Harold’s went the way of Ms. Mac’s, Mesamore’s, and Tastee-Freez. It closed. I never thought I’d dine at any of them again. But after a recent column where I mentioned Harold’s, an email popped up in my inbox.

“Mr. Moore, I am Harold’s daughter from Harold’s Pizza. I wanted to let you know that I really enjoyed your article…we are thinking of having a fundraiser to create a scholarship in memory of my son…we are thinking of making pizzas…Harold’s original recipes. Still have a few details to work out but I thought you might be interested! Harold’s family really enjoyed reading your article! Brought back lots of memories! – Susan”

I was very interested. I wrote her back and energetically told her so. She responded that she wanted to do a test run of pizzas before any fundraiser would take place, and she asked if I would be willing to try some pizzas.

Well, she didn’t have to twist my arm.

The timing of all this was working out perfectly. During exactly the same week she was thinking of doing a trial run of pizzas, I was speaking at a fundraising event for the Texarkana Library.

God has a way of making things fall into place.

Susan and I exchanged phone numbers, and per her instructions I called her when we were leaving the fundraiser. That gave her just enough time to put the pizza in the oven, bake it, and meet us on our way back home.

I’m not sure what I expected, but I didn’t expect to receive two Harold’s Pizzas in pizza boxes, with the same aluminum foil lining the bottom of the box, just as I remembered fifty years earlier.

But there they were. They looked the same. They smelled the same. Most importantly, they tasted the same.

I couldn’t believe it.

I asked Susan how she was able to recreate the same pizzas her father had made so many years earlier.

She said she had worked in the parlor for many years, and her dad had passed on every aspect of making his pies.

Susan had worked hard to get everything as close to the original process as possible, including the sauce, which she said was her specialty.

Even with the passage of time and possible variances in ingredients, she had hit a homerun with the pizzas. They were just as I remembered.

So what’s next? I asked her. If she does a fundraiser and it’s successful, would she consider reopening Harold’s?

Only time will tell, she told me, but she said it’s possible. I assured her that if she does bring back Harold’s, I’ll be her first customer.

The only thing missing will be her dad and mine. Since there’ll be some empty seats at the table, I’d love for you to join us. You can share a pizza history.

By John Moore

0 Comments

Related News

Taking the fall

Taking the fall

Oct 14, 2022 |

You meet people in the South who like spring, summer or winter, but virtually everyone below the Mason Dixon Line loves fall. I can speak to my affinity for the fall season, which in Ashdown, Arkansas, is at least three weeks. Four if you’re lucky. Fall is that time...

read more
The screening process

The screening process

Sep 30, 2022 |

Movies were better in a theater. A theater filled with people. Such was the case before the internet. Before HBO. Before people holed up in their living rooms and away from their neighbors and friends. A time when pay-per-view meant you bought a ticket to watch a...

read more
Which is more powerful, influence or authority?

Which is more powerful, influence or authority?

Sep 22, 2022 |

We’re solidly into an election season where people are making plenty of claims regarding how they are more of an authority on issues. They suppose being an authority or having authority is a winning track.  What if authority isn’t the greatest asset for a leader?...

read more
Remember to remember

Remember to remember

Sep 16, 2022 |

How good is your memory? I remember many years ago laughing at my grandmother because she would leave one room and go into another and forget why she went into that room. Well, I’m not laughing anymore because I often experience that myself nowadays! It’s a normal...

read more
What I learned from smoking

What I learned from smoking

Sep 9, 2022 |

I’d always wanted to do it, but I’ve just felt a little insecure about it. I stood with friends as they did it, talking to other friends who also did it. It’s like they had a connection that I was on the outside of. I smelled of their smoke, I heard their stories, but...

read more
What drives us

What drives us

Sep 2, 2022 |

Not so long ago, you could tell quite a bit about someone by the car they drove. If someone drove a sensible vehicle, such as a small sedan, they were frugal and wanted to make sure their family enjoyed comfort during their travels. If someone drove a big red sports...

read more
Making out like a bandit

Making out like a bandit

Aug 26, 2022 |

I don’t remember a time when Burt Reynolds wasn’t around. That is until he passed away a few years ago. When Gunsmoke was one of the biggest shows on television, Burt played the town blacksmith, Quint Asper. It was a character I noticed because my grandfather and...

read more
Under the chinaberry tree

Under the chinaberry tree

Aug 19, 2022 |

My grandparents lived modestly. Most from their generation did. It wasn’t a choice. It was necessity. My grandmother and grandfather were teens when the depression hit, so instead of enjoying their formative years, they worked to eat. They worked to survive. I heard a...

read more
Delayed joy

Delayed joy

Aug 12, 2022 |

Crucifixion might be the worst form of torture to ever be dreamed up in the imagination of deranged men. The process was slow and agonizing. It was intended to squeeze every ounce of life out of its participant and maximize each painful moment. Agony, through the...

read more
What my friend taught me

What my friend taught me

Aug 5, 2022 |

Chris Taylor was police officer in Wylie. He was a husband, father, and grandfather. He was distinguished as a friend to many. Too me, he was more than a friend. He was also my life partner. I wasn’t ready to say “Goodbye” to my friend. Years ago, I had taken Chris to...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021