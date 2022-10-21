Sachse Mustangs dominate South Garland Titans

Knowing they were unable to afford to let up in their pursuit of reaching the playoffs, the Mustangs jumped out to an early lead and kept the points coming to beat South Garland 51-12 Thursday night at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

Kaliq Lockett scored two highlight-reel touchdown receptions in the first quarter, one on a helmet catch and the other on a catch-and-run where he broke four tackles. It was just the start the Mustangs needed.

Sachse (3-5, 3-3 District 9-6A) held a 37-6 lead at halftime before adding two more scores in the second half.

Special teams ace JJ Hunt showed exactly why it is such an important phase in the game, as he ripped the football away from the Titans (1-8, 0-7) kick returner and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown, while also blocking a PAT attempt and returning that 75-yards to add two points for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs continue its playoff push next Friday, Oct. 28 against the Wylie Pirates at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

By Austin Cookson – For the full story, see next week’s issue of The Sachse News.