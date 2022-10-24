Early voting begins today

Voters across Texas are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for races in the 2022 election.

On the ballot are federal, state, county and city officials including the governor, county judge and state representative races.

Some cities will also vote on school board races and city charters, depending on the city in which they live.

Early voting in Collin County will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28 and Sunday, Oct. 30. For voters heading to polling places Saturday, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, voting locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Dallas County early voters will be able to vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24-29 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Early voting on Sunday, Oct. 30, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. From Nov. 3-4, early voting will begin at 7 a.m. and conclude at 9 p.m.

Registered voters in both Dallas and Collin counties are able to vote at any polling location within their boundaries.For more information about early voting locations and to view sample ballots, visit Collin County’s website. Dallas County voters can visit the county’s election website for more information.