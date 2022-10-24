Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Early voting begins today

by | Oct 24, 2022 | Latest

Voters across Texas are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for races in the 2022 election. 

On the ballot are federal, state, county and city officials including the governor, county judge and state representative races.

Some cities will also vote on school board races and city charters, depending on the city in which they live.

Early voting in Collin County will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28 and Sunday, Oct. 30. For voters heading to polling places Saturday, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, voting locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Dallas County early voters will be able to vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24-29 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Early voting on Sunday, Oct. 30, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. From Nov. 3-4, early voting will begin at 7 a.m. and conclude at 9 p.m.

Registered voters in both Dallas and Collin counties are able to vote at any polling location within their boundaries.For more information about early voting locations and to view sample ballots, visit Collin County’s website. Dallas County voters can visit the county’s election website for more information.

0 Comments

Related News

Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Oct 22, 2022 |

Blue skies and an expansive view of the state’s first major reservoir built in over 30 years provided a scenic backdrop for the crowd that gathered in Fannin County for the official dedication of Bois d’Arc Lake by the North Texas Municipal Water District. The event,...

read more
Local club dials in on radio enthusiasts

Local club dials in on radio enthusiasts

Oct 21, 2022 |

When the transistor radio was still popular, a vintage radio and phonograph club was in its nascent stages. Founded in 1974 as the Southwest Vintage Radio and Phonograph Society, the club is dedicated to the restoration and preservation of radios and phonographs that...

read more
Sachse Mustangs dominate South Garland Titans

Sachse Mustangs dominate South Garland Titans

Oct 21, 2022 | ,

Knowing they were unable to afford to let up in their pursuit of reaching the playoffs, the Mustangs jumped out to an early lead and kept the points coming to beat South Garland 51-12 Thursday night at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.  Kaliq Lockett scored two...

read more
Charter amendment election to be held Nov. 8

Charter amendment election to be held Nov. 8

Oct 20, 2022 |

In Texas, different municipalities operate under one of two distinct sets of rules, general law or home rule. In simplified terms, general law cities typically have a population of less than 5,000 and home rule cities have populations 5,000 or higher. Although there...

read more
Early voting begins Oct. 24

Early voting begins Oct. 24

Oct 20, 2022 |

Early voting for the November midterm elections begins next week as voters will decide the outcome of several races at the county, state and federal level. Voters will be able to head to the polls beginning Monday, Oct. 24 with early voting closing on Friday, Nov. 4,...

read more
Property tax bills mailed to residents

Property tax bills mailed to residents

Oct 15, 2022 |

Property owners can expect to receive their tax bills this month as taxing entities notify individuals about the amount of tax they owe to the county, city and school district. Tax offices began mailing tax bills to property owners in October ahead of the Jan. 31,...

read more
Garland ISD creates bond committee

Garland ISD creates bond committee

Oct 14, 2022 |

Garland ISD considered taking action on a future bond after previous delays to the process. Superintendent Ricardo Lopez addressed the board of trustees during a special meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, saying that the district was ready to move forward with its first...

read more
Collin County holds public ballot testing

Collin County holds public ballot testing

Oct 13, 2022 |

Interested residents of Collin County had the opportunity to attend a public demonstration of the ballot counting process and test of voting machines before early voting begins Oct. 24. The testing was conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Collin County...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021