Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Residents continue to early vote through Nov. 4

by | Oct 27, 2022 | Latest

Early voting for the November midterm elections began this week as voters will decide the outcome of several races at the county, state and federal level.

Voters will be able to head to the polls beginning Monday, Oct. 24 with early voting closing on Friday, Nov. 4, ahead of Election Day Nov. 8.

At the state level, Republican Greg Abbott faces his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for the governor’s seat. In the lieutenant governor’s race, Republican Dan Patrick faces Mike Collier, who is running as the Democratic nominee.

Voters will also have their say in the race for attorney general, which pits two-term Republican Ken Paxton who is opposed by the Democratic candidate Rochelle Mercedes Garza. In the race for State Comptroller, Glenn Hegar is opposed by Janet T. Dudding.

Sachse residents will also vote for their state representative and senator. Those living in Collin County will vote in the race for District 33 in the Texas House of Representatives, which pits Republican Justin Holland against Democratic challenger Graeson Lynskey.

In State Senate District 8 Republican Angela Paxton faces off against Democratic nominee Jonathan Cocks.

Dallas County residents will vote in the race for District 112 which has Republican Angie Chen Button against Democratic challenger Elva Curl.

In the race for District 2 in the Texas Senate Republican Bob Hall faces Democratic nominee Prince S. Giadolor.

At the county level, Dallas County voters will cast ballots for the county judge and district attorney positions.

In the Dallas County county judge race, Republican challenger Lauren Davis faces Democratic candidate Clay Jenkins. For criminal district attorney, Republican Faith Johnson is running against Democratic candidate John Creuzot.

Dallas County residents will vote in the race for District 5 which pits Republican Lance Gooden against Democratic nominee Tartisha Hill.

Collin County voters will cast ballots for county judge and district clerk.

In the Collin County county judge race, Republican Chris Hill is opposed by Democratic nominee Joshua Murray. In the district clerk race, Republican Mike Gould faces Democrat Greg Brignac.

Collin County residents of Sachse will also vote for their U.S. Representative for District 3 which pits Republican Keith Self against Democratic nominee Sandeep Srivastava. 

Sachse voters will also have their say on charter amendments, which include provisions changing petition requirements, adding term limits to councilmembers and the mayor and clarifying grammar in the charter.

Collin County residents will also have their say on four trustee races for Wylie ISD.

Incumbent Stacie Smith is running against Jill Palmer for Place 1. The race for Place 2 pits former Wylie East High School Principal Mike Williams against Jeffrey Keech.

Former Wylie High School Principal Virdie Montgomery is up against Kevin Brooks for Place 5. The final race for Place 6 pits incumbent Jacob Day against Michael Schwerin.

Early voting in Collin County will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28 and Sunday, Oct. 30. For voters heading to polling places Saturday, Oct. 29, and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, voting locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Voting locations for Collin County include the Michael J. Felix Community Center, which is located at 3815 Sachse Rd., Wylie Senior Recreation Center, which is located at 800 Thomas St. and Collin College’s Wylie Campus, which is located at 391 Country Club Rd.

Dallas County early voters will be able to vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24-29 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Early voting on Sunday, Oct. 30, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. From Nov. 3-4, early voting will begin at 7 a.m. and conclude at 9 p.m.

Early voting in Dallas County is held inside the courtroom located inside City Hall, which is located at 3815 Sachse Rd.

Residents of both counties are also eligible to vote at any early voting center in the county where they are registered to vote.

For more stories such as these, subscribe to The Sachse News.

0 Comments

Related News

SHS students design, build School of Screams

SHS students design, build School of Screams

Oct 28, 2022 |

Sachse residents daring for a scare were treated to a haunted house inside Sachse High School this past weekend. The school welcomed local residents to its fourth annual Halloween event, called School of Screams Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. This year’s...

read more
Early voting begins today

Early voting begins today

Oct 24, 2022 |

Voters across Texas are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for races in the 2022 election.  On the ballot are federal, state, county and city officials including the governor, county judge and state representative races. Some cities will also vote on...

read more
Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Bois d’Arc Lake dedicated

Oct 22, 2022 |

Blue skies and an expansive view of the state’s first major reservoir built in over 30 years provided a scenic backdrop for the crowd that gathered in Fannin County for the official dedication of Bois d’Arc Lake by the North Texas Municipal Water District. The event,...

read more
Local club dials in on radio enthusiasts

Local club dials in on radio enthusiasts

Oct 21, 2022 |

When the transistor radio was still popular, a vintage radio and phonograph club was in its nascent stages. Founded in 1974 as the Southwest Vintage Radio and Phonograph Society, the club is dedicated to the restoration and preservation of radios and phonographs that...

read more
Sachse Mustangs dominate South Garland Titans

Sachse Mustangs dominate South Garland Titans

Oct 21, 2022 | ,

Knowing they were unable to afford to let up in their pursuit of reaching the playoffs, the Mustangs jumped out to an early lead and kept the points coming to beat South Garland 51-12 Thursday night at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.  Kaliq Lockett scored two...

read more
Charter amendment election to be held Nov. 8

Charter amendment election to be held Nov. 8

Oct 20, 2022 |

In Texas, different municipalities operate under one of two distinct sets of rules, general law or home rule. In simplified terms, general law cities typically have a population of less than 5,000 and home rule cities have populations 5,000 or higher. Although there...

read more
Early voting begins Oct. 24

Early voting begins Oct. 24

Oct 20, 2022 |

Early voting for the November midterm elections begins next week as voters will decide the outcome of several races at the county, state and federal level. Voters will be able to head to the polls beginning Monday, Oct. 24 with early voting closing on Friday, Nov. 4,...

read more
Property tax bills mailed to residents

Property tax bills mailed to residents

Oct 15, 2022 |

Property owners can expect to receive their tax bills this month as taxing entities notify individuals about the amount of tax they owe to the county, city and school district. Tax offices began mailing tax bills to property owners in October ahead of the Jan. 31,...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021