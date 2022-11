Halloween can be filled with spooky sights and tricks all around, but the Sachse volleyball team faced their fears and treated itself to a playoff win.

The Lady Mustangs defeated Royse City 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-19) Monday night at North Forney High School, advancing to the area round of the state playoffs. Sachse advances to face the winner of Weiss and DeSoto in the area round, who will play Tuesday night.

For schedule updates, see next week’s issue of The Sachse News.