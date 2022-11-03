Sachse keeps playoff hopes alive with dominant win

The Mustangs looked like a team that wasn’t ready for the season to end, as they rolled to a 63-21 victory over North Garland Thursday night at Williams Stadium to close out the regular season.

Sachse (4-6, 4-4 District 9-6A) awaits the results of the Wylie-Garland game Friday night to know its postseason fate.

Brenden George had a perfect first half, completing all 13 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Robbie Rothrock for two and Grayson King for the other.

George added a rushing touchdown, as did Pope Akanna and Brendan Haygood. Although Akanna finished the night with only 24 yards rushing, he needed just ten to top the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

VictorJesus Gutierrez also was flawless in relief, finishing 6-6 passing for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

The Mustangs defense bottled up North Garland (3-7, 2-6) running back Jaden Davis, the area 6A rushing leader entering the game, limiting him to just 35 yards on 16 carries.

By Austin Cookson – For the full story, see next week’s issue of The Sachse News.