Election Day is Nov. 8

Residents will head to the polls for Election Day next week to decide several federal, state and local races.

Polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Sachse voters will also have their say on charter amendments, which include provisions changing petition requirements, adding term limits to councilmembers and the mayor and clarifying grammar in the charter.

Collin County residents will also have their say on four trustee races for Wylie ISD.

Incumbent Stacie Smith is running against Jill Palmer for Place 1. The race for Place 2 pits former Wylie East High School Principal Mike Williams against Jeffrey Keech.

Former Wylie High School Principal Virdie Montgomery is up against Kevin Brooks for Place 5. The final race for Place 6 pits incumbent Jacob Day against Michael Schwerin.

At the state level, Republican Greg Abbott faces his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for the governor’s seat. Abbott and O’Rourke will compete for votes against Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts and Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios.

In the lieutenant governor’s race, Republican Dan Patrick faces Mike Collier, who is running as the Democratic nominee. Patrick and Collier share the ballot with Libertarian candidate Shanna Steele.

Voters will also have their say in the race for attorney general. Two-term Republican Ken Paxton is opposed by Democratic candidate Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Libertarian candidate Mark Ash.

In the race for State Comptroller, Republican Glenn Hegar is opposed by Democratic nominee Janet T. Dudding and Libertarian V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza.

Sachse residents will also vote for their state representative and senator. Those living in Collin County will vote in the race for District 33 in the Texas House of Representatives, which pits Republican Justin Holland against Democratic challenger Graeson Lynskey.

In State Senate District 8 Republican Angela Paxton faces off against Democratic nominee Jonathan Cocks and Libertarian Edward Kless.

Dallas County residents will vote in the race for District 112 which has Republican Angie Chen Button against Democratic challenger Elva Curl.

In the race for District 2 in the Texas Senate Republican Bob Hall faces Democratic nominee Prince S. Giadolor.

At the county level, Dallas County voters will cast ballots for the county judge and district attorney positions.

In the Dallas County county judge race, Republican challenger Lauren Davis faces Democratic candidate Clay Jenkins. For criminal district attorney, Republican Faith Johnson is running against Democratic candidate John Creuzot.

Dallas County residents will vote in the race for District 5 which pits Republican Lance Gooden against Democratic nominee Tartisha Hill.

Collin County voters will cast ballots for county judge and district clerk.

Republican Chris Hill is opposed by Democratic nominee Joshua Murray for the county judge seat. In the district clerk race, Republican Mike Gould faces Democrat Greg Brignac.

Collin County residents of Sachse will also vote for their U.S. Representative for District 3 which pits Republican Keith Self against Democratic nominee Sandeep Srivastava.

Election Day voting locations for Collin County include the Michael J. Felix Community Center, which is located at 3815 Sachse Rd., Wylie Senior Recreation Center, which is located at 800 Thomas St. and Collin College’s Wylie Campus, which is located at 391 Country Club Rd.

On Election Day, Dallas County voters will be able to vote at Sachse City Hall, located at 3815 Sachse Rd., in the courtroom. They can also vote at the gym inside BG Hudson Middle School, which is located at 4405 Hudson Drive.

Voters are able to vote at any polling place within the county they reside on Election Day, similar to early voting.

