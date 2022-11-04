Subscribe
Veterans

Judge Hill sends letter to county employees regarding lawsuit

by | Nov 4, 2022 | Latest

Chris Hill, the county judge for Collin County, issued a statement through county spokesperson Tim Wyatt regarding the ongoing federal lawsuit against the county’s district attorney Monday, Oct. 31.

The lawsuit — which contained allegations of sexual harassment — also named Hill, First Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye and the four county commissioners as defendants.

“Collin County has no tolerance for sexual harassment,” Hill’s statement said, “As you know, the county has a strong and clear policy prohibiting any form of harassment in the workplace, and we take all employee complaints very seriously.”

According to the lawsuit filed in federal court on Oct. 31, county commissioners knew of the claims and did not act.

“The Collin County Commissioners, including County Judge Chris Hill have known of this misconduct for years but have continued to enable it by refusing to take remedial action or even conduct a reasonable investigation,” the lawsuit said. 

The statement from Hill said it was important to remember that the lawsuit references allegations, not evidence in a courtroom. 

According to Hill’s statement, the Collin County Commissioners Court first received anonymous complaint letters alleging sexual misconduct in 2019. The matter was forwarded to the human resources department, the statement said and an internal investigation was conducted.

Three employees in the district attorney’s office filed formal allegations in April 2022, the statement said, and six employees filed formal complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in August 2022.

Hill’s statement said the county hired an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation and four of the six employees were interviewed after two declined. The investigation also interviewed other employees in the district attorney’s office, the statement added.

“Before the federal lawsuit was filed, the Commissioners Court was already scheduled to hear the findings of this independent investigation at our upcoming executive session on Nov. 14.” the statement said. “At all points in the process, the Commissioners Court – through our Human Resources team – has been actively engaged. Thank you for your patience as we allow the legal process to work fairly for everyone involved in this case.”

Veterans

0 Comments

Related News

Election Day is Nov. 8

Election Day is Nov. 8

Nov 4, 2022 |

Residents will head to the polls for Election Day next week to decide several federal, state and local races. Polling locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Sachse voters will also have their say on charter amendments, which include...

read more
Municipal Court processes most Class C misdemeanors

Municipal Court processes most Class C misdemeanors

Nov 4, 2022 |

A longtime local institution may provide more utility to the city than meets the eye. Almost every week of the year, the Sachse Municipal Court comes to order beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings. Court Administrator Kelly Dennis said there is not an exact date...

read more
Sachse keeps playoff hopes alive with dominant win

Sachse keeps playoff hopes alive with dominant win

Nov 3, 2022 | ,

The Mustangs looked like a team that wasn’t ready for the season to end, as they rolled to a 63-21 victory over North Garland Thursday night at Williams Stadium to close out the regular season. Sachse (4-6, 4-4 District 9-6A) awaits the results of the Wylie-Garland...

read more
Audit on engagement finds deficiencies

Audit on engagement finds deficiencies

Nov 3, 2022 |

Trustees received bad news when it came to the evaluation of the Family and Community Engagement Department in Garland ISD. Will Hardaway from Gibson Consulting presented the findings during the Tuesday, Oct. 25, regular meeting and presented several recommendations...

read more
Sachse High School continues marching to success

Sachse High School continues marching to success

Nov 3, 2022 |

The Mustang Band is flying high following its recent marching season success. Sachse High School Band Director Holly Taylor said Sachse High School’s accolades include a third place finish at a Bands of America competition Oct. 8 in Midland. The band has also made the...

read more
Sachse defeats Royse City in bi-district round

Sachse defeats Royse City in bi-district round

Oct 31, 2022 | ,

Halloween can be filled with spooky sights and tricks all around, but the Sachse volleyball team faced their fears and treated itself to a playoff win. The Lady Mustangs defeated Royse City 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-19) Monday night at North Forney High School, advancing...

read more
SHS students design, build School of Screams

SHS students design, build School of Screams

Oct 28, 2022 |

Sachse residents daring for a scare were treated to a haunted house inside Sachse High School this past weekend. The school welcomed local residents to its fourth annual Halloween event, called School of Screams Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. This year’s...

read more
Residents continue to early vote through Nov. 4

Residents continue to early vote through Nov. 4

Oct 27, 2022 |

Early voting for the November midterm elections began this week as voters will decide the outcome of several races at the county, state and federal level. Voters will be able to head to the polls beginning Monday, Oct. 24 with early voting closing on Friday, Nov. 4,...

read more
Veterans
Veterans
Veterans
Veterans